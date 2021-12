Two Men Sentenced to Prison for Drug Trafficking in Louisiana. Louisiana – Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced that two co-conspirators, Roderick Lamont Stills, a.k.a. “Scooter,” 45, of Shreveport, Louisiana, and Myron Keith Carter, a.k.a. “Cali Red,” 38, of Ontario, California, have been sentenced by Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr., for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy. Stills was sentenced to 168 months (14 years) in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and Carter was sentenced to 78 months (6 years, 2 months) in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 17 DAYS AGO