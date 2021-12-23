ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Christmas Eve TV Marathons: ‘A Christmas Story,’ ‘Indiana Jones’ & ‘White Christmas’

By Robert Edelstein, TV Insider
Digital Courier
 3 days ago

Do you see what we see? Some favorite flicks airing blissfully on repeat. Feast your...

www.thedigitalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Adult Swim to Celebrate Christmas Eve with Special Rick and Morty Marathon

Rick and Morty is one of those shows you cannot avoid. Adult Swim has turned the animated sitcom into a monolith that fans around the world tune into. While work continues on season six behind the scenes, there are millions still wanting to watch the series while others have yet to see Rick and Morty period. And to those people, the team at Adult Swim have a gift. A Christmas Eve marathon is coming... even if Santa doesn't approve.
COMICS
nowhabersham.com

Life in Motion: A Christmas (Eve) Story

Brandon Walker of Clarkesville had some last-minute shopping to do Christmas Eve, so, he ‘hopped to it.’. Not content to blend in with the hordes of other shoppers who descended on local stores Friday, he chose something special – pink bunny pajamas just like the ones Aunt Clara made Ralphie in A Christmas Story.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
skiddle.com

Christmas Eve

9:00pm til 4:00am (last entry 1:00am) Live DJ and Incredible atmosphere. The Legendary Xmas Eve Party returns!. With access to thousands of events, the word on the best upcoming festivals and even a range of hotels and restaurants to book, we challenge you not to enjoy your weekends once you've joined skiddle.com.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Billingsley
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Christmas#Christmas Eve#A Christmas Story#Tnt
DoYouRemember?

Mariah Carey, Kids, And Boyfriend Share Christmas Swimming Tradition In Candid Video

With Christmas fast approaching, Mariah Carey set off on a holiday vacation with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her ten-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon. The quartet headed to Aspen, Colorado to indulge in a holiday tradition together. When it comes to some aspects of her personal life, Carey has kept things private, like when she first started dating Tanaka and requested, “Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.” On this occasion, however, she offered followers a charming look into her family life just in time for the holidays.
CELEBRITIES
shortlist.com

Netflix just canceled one of its biggest shows after just one season

Netflix is notorious for cancelling shows before they have time to prove themselves - and it’s just done it again with one of its biggest series of the year. Cowboy Bebop, the live-action adaptation of the successful anime, was meant to be another mega-sized sci-fi hit for Netflix. The streaming giant spent some $1.5 million on one promo campaign for the thing, but the show was released to mixed reviews. We actually think it’s worth a watch, with John Cho having fun as Spike Spiegel, but it’s not the adaptation some fans wanted.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Eddie Mekka: Actor Died at 69

In many cases, actors have to go through several small roles before they finally get an opportunity that puts them on the map. That wasn’t the case for Eddie Mekka, though. His first on-screen role and his big break were one and the same. In 1976, he was cast as Carmine Ragusa in the sitcom Laverne & Shirley and he would be a part of the show for its entire run. When the show ended in 1983, Eddie began to focus primarily on movie roles, but playing Carmine Ragusa continued to be what he was best known for. Over the course of his career, Eddie touched the lives of countless people both near and far. Needless to say, all of those people were saddened when news broke that Eddie passed away on November 27, 2021. He was 69 years old at the time, and his death came as a shock to many. Let’s get into the life and legacy of Eddie Mekka.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Indiana Jones
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Lou Cutell: Seinfeld Actor Died at 91

Even though we all know that death is an inevitable part of life, saying goodbye to someone is never an easy thing to deal with. Needless to say, countless people were saddened when news broke that legendary actor Lou Cutell had passed away at the age of 91. The talented star spent nearly 60 years in the entertainment industry and during that time he build a very impressive resume that included movie and TV roles. He was best known for his role in projects such as Alice and Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure. Although he didn’t always have the biggest roles, Lou left a lasting impression every time he stepped in front of the camera. Keep reading to learn more about Lou Cutell and his legacy.
CELEBRITIES
Washington Post

Arlene Dahl, glamorous red-haired beauty of Hollywood, dies at 96

Arlene Dahl, a flame-haired Hollywood actress, beauty products entrepreneur and syndicated columnist whose dramatic off-screen life included tempestuous marriages to actors Lex Barker and Fernando Lamas and a climb back from bankruptcy, died Nov. 29 at her home in New York City. She was 96. Her son, actor Lorenzo Lamas,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Kurt Russell Takes Over Netflix's Top 10 With Two Movies

Kurt Russell's new fans are already in full Christmas mode, as his 2018 Netflix hit The Christmas Chronicles is back in the streamer's Top 10 movies chart. The sequel, The Christmas Chronicles 2, which gave his longtime partner Goldie Hawn's Mrs. Claus an even bigger role has also started to climb Netflix's charts. Both movies feature the movie legend as Santa Claus.
MOVIES
Cleveland Jewish News

Gal Gadot movie becomes most-watched film in Netflix history

“Red Notice,” starring Israeli actress Gal Gadot, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Ryan Reynolds is now officially Netflix’s most-watched film of all time, surpassing the previous record-holder, “Bird Box.”. The action-comedy heist film has clocked 328 million hours of total viewership, against 282 million hours for the 2018 movie, “Bird...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy