BIG3 Champ & 2-Time MVP Joe Johnson Returns To The NBA, Twitter Salutes Him

Iso Joe is back where he belongs in the NBA. Twitter couldn’t be happier about that.

The Omicron COVID-19 variant is currently knocking more NBA players out of the paint than Shaquille O’Neal in his prime, but the show continues to go on. Despite the Omicron wave wreaking havoc in the NBA, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is adamant about the league pushing through. Just recently, the NBA and NBPA reached an agreement on signing replacement players to replace players stuck in health and safety protocols. That means players who usually wouldn’t get the opportunity to sniff a professional court are now getting their shot to shine or make their triumphant return in Joe Johnson’s case.

Johnson, 40, hasn’t given up on professional basketball yet and has been putting on a clinic in Ice Cube’s BIG 3 league, being named MVP and leading the Triplets’ to the BIG 3 championship over the Killer 3s. Despite Johnson’s success in the BIG 3, his heart remains in the NBA, where he has yet to win an NBA championship. Thanks to the particular circumstances in the league, he was given another shot with the Boston Celtics after they signed him to a 10-day contract.

Iso Joe returned Wednesday night (Dec.22) in the Boston Celtics matchup with the resurgent Cleveland Cavaliers. To make this story sweeter, the Celtics was the team that drafted him. It marked the first time he was on NBA court in 3 years, and he looked like he could still ball with the best of them. Johnson even scored a basket late in the 4th quarter with a victory for the Celtics well in hand. As expected, the crowd and his new Celtics teammates were excited to see him get a bucket in 2021.

Twitter was also excited for Joe Johnson’s return.

There’s no guarantee Johnson will remain on the Celtics, but this 10-day contract is his chance to prove to other teams he can still ball in the NBA. Johnson’s return is a bright spot in what is right now a shaky time as we close out 2021.

Photo: Omar Rawlings / Getty

