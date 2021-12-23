ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

BIG3 Champ & 2-Time MVP Joe Johnson Returns To The NBA, Twitter Salutes Him

By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls
Z1079
Z1079
 4 days ago

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25mKGG_0dUvTOoo00
Source: Omar Rawlings / Getty

Iso Joe is back where he belongs in the NBA. Twitter couldn’t be happier about that.

The Omicron COVID-19 variant is currently knocking more NBA players out of the paint than Shaquille O’Neal in his prime, but the show continues to go on. Despite the Omicron wave wreaking havoc in the NBA, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is adamant about the league pushing through. Just recently, the NBA and NBPA reached an agreement on signing replacement players to replace players stuck in health and safety protocols. That means players who usually wouldn’t get the opportunity to sniff a professional court are now getting their shot to shine or make their triumphant return in Joe Johnson’s case.

Johnson, 40, hasn’t given up on professional basketball yet and has been putting on a clinic in Ice Cube’s BIG 3 league, being named MVP and leading the Triplets’ to the BIG 3 championship over the Killer 3s. Despite Johnson’s success in the BIG 3, his heart remains in the NBA, where he has yet to win an NBA championship. Thanks to the particular circumstances in the league, he was given another shot with the Boston Celtics after they signed him to a 10-day contract.

Iso Joe returned Wednesday night (Dec.22) in the Boston Celtics matchup with the resurgent Cleveland Cavaliers. To make this story sweeter, the Celtics was the team that drafted him. It marked the first time he was on NBA court in 3 years, and he looked like he could still ball with the best of them. Johnson even scored a basket late in the 4th quarter with a victory for the Celtics well in hand. As expected, the crowd and his new Celtics teammates were excited to see him get a bucket in 2021.

Twitter was also excited for Joe Johnson’s return.

There’s no guarantee Johnson will remain on the Celtics, but this 10-day contract is his chance to prove to other teams he can still ball in the NBA. Johnson’s return is a bright spot in what is right now a shaky time as we close out 2021.

You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Omar Rawlings / Getty

BIG3 Champ & 2-Time MVP Joe Johnson Returns To The NBA, Twitter Salutes Him was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Report: Lakers won't re-sign Isaiah Thomas

The Isaiah Thomas comeback tour sounds like it's hit a bump in the road. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Sunday that the Los Angeles Lakers won't be bringing back the diminutive point guard for a second 10-day contract, though he added that several teams are expected to express interest in the former Boston Celtics All-Star.
NBA
The Big Lead

NBA's Christmas Day Slate Has Been Crushed By COVID-19

The NBA's marquee regular season showcase is going to have a different feel this year. The annual Christmas Day basketball-gasm could wind up being a really tough watch given how hard the league has been hit by COVID-19. A ton of star players will miss the games and, in some cases, be replaced by guys from off the street.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Silver
Person
Ice Cube
CBS Boston

Celtics Place Jayson Tatum In Health And Safety Protocol Ahead Of Monday Night’s Game Vs. Timberwolves

BOSTON (CBS) — Just when it seems like the Celtics roster may become whole again, COVID-19 rears its ugly head. On Monday, star forward Jayson Tatum was added to the league’s Health & Safety Protocol, leaving Boston without its top player for the foreseeable future. Tatum is now the eighth player to be ruled out for Monday night’s game against the Timberwolves in Minnesota because of Health & Safety Protocol. The Celtics will also be without rotation players Dennis Schroder, Josh Richardson, Enes Freedom, and Aaron Nesmith, along with Bruno Fernando, C.J. Miles and Justin Jackson. Miles and Jackson were just signed...
NBA
basketballnews.com

Joe Johnson's NBA comeback was historically special

The following article first appeared on BasketballNetwork.net:. After ending a three-year absence from NBA basketball, "Iso" Joe Johnson is back with the Boston Celtics. He played less than one minute in his return to the NBA, but was able to knock down a late-game jumper for the team that drafted him in 2001.
NBA
Sporting News

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Bucks rally past Celtics

The Bucks hosted the Celtics in the second of five NBA games on Christmas Day. After facing the possibility of Giannis Antetokounmpo not playing on Christmas Day, the two-time MVP made his presence felt in his return to action. Antetokounmpo followed up a relatively quiet first half with a 29-point effort in the final 24 minutes of the game, finishing with 36 points, 12 rebounds and five assists to lead Milwaukee back from down 19 points.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Nba Players#Big3 Champ 2 Time#Omicron#Nbpa#The Boston Celtics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

NBA COVID fallout: Joe Johnson (Celtics) among players on 10-day contracts

With more than 90 players in COVID health and safety protocols and the omicron variant spreading at shocking speed, the NBA and the players union have agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters and helping the league avoid postponements. Teams are permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and teams are required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN.
NBA
Lakers Daily

Shaquille O’Neal bursts his son’s dreams of waiting for Rihanna: ‘She don’t want u she want me i’m sexier’

Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal took a playful shot at his son Shareef after the younger O’Neal joked about waiting on social media for singer Rihanna. The younger O’Neal, currently plays at Louisiana State University, the alma mater of his father. In his two seasons at the school, the younger O’Neal has produced modest stats.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant Didn't Talk To Anyone For 2 Weeks After Michael Jordan Told Him: "You Could Wear The Shoes But Never Fill Them"

It is a well-known fact that Michael Jordan had an unmatched mentality when it came to proving his superiority to other players. There are countless stories about Jordan leaving NBA players speechless after interacting with him. But is there any other player whose mentality is simply too much for others? Yes, you guessed it right; we are talking about Kobe Bryant.
NBA
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
78
Followers
997
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy