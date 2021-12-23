ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EUR/GBP Mid-Day Outlook

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaily Pivots: (S1) 0.8472; (P) 0.8491; (R1) 0.8503;. Intraday bias in EUR/GBP is back on the downside with break of 0.8452 support. Fall from 0.8598 will target 0.8379 first. Firm break...

www.actionforex.com

investing.com

EUR/GBP Hovers Near Resistance

EUR/GBP traded slightly higher last week, after it hit support at 0.8415. However, the recovery remained limited near the 0.8455 zone. Overall, the pair remains below the downside resistance line taken from the high of Dec. 8, and thus, even if it recovers a bit more, we will consider the short-term outlook to be negative.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

Chart of the Day: GBP/USD

Back on the Dec. 16, GBP/USD was the "Chart of the Day" as I warned the pair was set to squeeze higher. Yesterday, the same applied as the stock market—(S&P500)—closed at all time highs which could continue to squeeze higher, keeping downside pressure on the US dollar and allow for GBP/USD to finally reach the 1.3500 level we had targeted back on Dec. 15.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

FX Weekly: EUR/USD, GBP, CHF correlations

Most inforrmed commentary to overall currency markets is cross pairs are now aligned to anchor pairs as AUD/CHF for example is now aligned to AUD/USD by Correlations at +99%, NZD/USD to NZD/CHF +99%. GBP/USD to GBP/CHF +99%, and EUR/USD to EUR/CHF +99%. USD/CAD is correct and a fairly permanent currency...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Mid-Day Report

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7150; (P) 0.7185; (R1) 0.7249;. AUD/USD’s break of 0.7223 suggests resumption of rebound from 0.6992. Intraday bias is back on the upside. Sustained trading above 55 day EMA (now at 0.7236) will argue that fall from 0.8006 has completed at 0.6992, after defending 0.6991 support. Further rally would be seen to 0.7555 resistance for confirmation. On the downside, break of 0.7081 support will turn focus back to 0.6991/2 support instead.
MARKETS
#Eur#Daily Pivots#Eur Gbp
DailyFx

British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Rates Outlook

Nevertheless, the pair has made considerable progress in recent days, climbing back to the September low at 1.3412 all while working to post its first two consecutive closes above its daily 21-EMA (the one-month moving average) for the first time since October 27 and 28. The recent rally found its...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

USD/CAD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2804; (P) 1.2865; (R1) 1.2896; …. Intraday bias in USD/CAD remains neutral at this point and further rally is expected with 1.2762 support intact. On the upside, break of 1.2963 will resume the rise from 1.2005 to 1.3022 key medium term fibonacci level. Sustained break of 1.3022 will carry larger bullish implications. Next target will be 100% projection of 1.2005 to 1.2947 from 1.2286 at 1.3228.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Outlook: Cable Rises For The Second Day Despite Downbeat UK GDP Data

Cable keeps bullish tone for the second straight day and hit weekly high above 1.33 mark, following minor negative impact from weaker than expected. UK GDP and improved sentiment on expectations that Omicron may cause limited damage to the economy that revived risk appetite. Fresh bulls eye pivotal barrier at...
MARKETS
investing.com

GBP/USD Remains Above One-Year Low; Outlook Bearish

GBPUSD is stubbornly fighting the nearby one-year low of 1.3165, deriving strong support from the return line of the descending channel. The technical picture however, suggests a neutral-to-bullish bias at the moment as the MACD remains positively charged above its red signal line, while the RSI is currently pushing efforts for an upside reversal, but it is still clearly below its 50 neutral mark.
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
marketpulse.com

EUR/GBP – A promising end to the year

OANDA Senior Market Analyst Craig Erlam discusses EURGBP and whether it can end a torrid year on a bright note. This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities. Opinions are the authors; not necessarily that of OANDA Corporation or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
MARKETS
cityindex.co.uk

Two trades to watch: EUR/GBP, WTI oil

Is falling, paring gains from the previous week. The pound trades under pressure as COVID cases continue to surge in the UK. New daily infections have risen 52% over the past 7 days and the government is refusing to rule out further restriction to stem the spread of the highly contagious Omicron.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Weekly technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD

Last Update At 13 Dec 2021 00:05GMT. Marginal rise b4 retreat. 1.3352 - Dec's high (01). 1.3289 - Last Tue's Asian morning high. 1.3233 - Last Fri's Asian high (now sup). 1.3162 - Last Wed's near 1-year low. GBP/USD - 1.3260.. Sterling also went through a roller-coaster ride in tandem...
CURRENCIES
investing.com

EUR/GBP Falls Below An Upside Support Line

EUR/GBP fell sharply on Monday, during the European morning, after it broke below the upside support line taken from the low of Nov. 24. In our view, this has dismissed the bullish case, but in order to get confident on more declines, we would like to see a clear dip below the 0.8490 zone, which provided support on Dec. 2 and 7.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Corrective pullback needs validation from 0.8470

EUR/GBP bounces off monthly low to snap three-day declines. Bullish MACD signals hint at further rebound but 50-HMA, weekly resistance line tests immediate upside. Sellers remain on the way to yearly low until crossing 200-HMA. EUR/GBP rises 0.10% on a day to post the first daily upside in four around...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

USD/CAD Plummets Due To Fundamentals

During Wednesday’s afternoon, US Final GDP, Consumer Confidence and Building Starts data showed contradicting information, which was represented by a wide hourly candle. The rate bounced between the borders of the minor scale channel down pattern until the pattern’s support broke. The event was followed by a sharp...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

USDJPY Surpasses Short-Term SMAs, Weak Momentum

USDJPY is advancing above the 20- and 40-day simple moving averages (SMAs) after a month but the outlook is still neutral. The MACD oscillator is holding above its trigger and zero lines, but the momentum is very weak, while the RSI is flattening above the neutral threshold of 50, both mirroring the sideways move in the short-term.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

GBPJPY Extends Swift Upturn, Key Resistance Overhead

GBPJPY has swiftly turned up following the consolidation around the 149.50 support area, with the price breaching the limits from the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) to peak at a one-month high, nearly around the 153.00 level early on Thursday. Bullish pressures could persist in the short term according to...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Currency Pair Of The Week: EUR/GBP

The European Central Bank was slightly less dovish when it met last week. Members of the central bank agreed to lower the pace of bond purchases under the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP), while letting it expire as planned in March 2022. From there, it will continue buying bonds under the current Asset Purchase Program (APP) at a pace of EUR40 billion in Q2 and EUR30 billion in Q3. The ECB will then continue to buy bonds at a pace of EUR20 billion until deemed enough. However, given that members left the bond purchases open-ended (in terms of time), it is still possible the ECB could raise rates by the end of 2022. In addition, the next wave of the coronavirus taking over the world could take a toll on Europe. Europeans countries are meeting this week to determine how fast the Omicron variant is spreading around Europe, and what restrictions should be taken to prevent hospitals from becoming overrun, as they were nearly 2 years ago. This could create volatility for the Euro.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Is Firmer But Still Moving Within Extended Range

The Euro is consolidating under two-week high after being dragged by stronger pound after BoE surprise rate hike and inflated by weaker dollar post-Fed. Near-term action remains within a consolidation range above new 2021 low (1.1186) and lacking clearer direction signal, as daily studies are still mixed. Violation of key...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Long term targets: USD/CAD, correlations, EUR/CAD, GBP/CAD, AUD/CAD, NZD/CAD

Currency cross rates as exchange rates are constructed by 2 currencies and generally from 2 opposite currencies such as EUR/USD and USD/ CAD to combine EUR/CAD. EUR is the risk side as EUR/USD while USD/CAD represents the USD side as opposite. Either EUR/USD or USD/CAD as anchor currency pairs are the main drivers to EUR/CAD prices.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Fades bounce off 50-DMA

EUR/GBP consolidates the biggest daily gains in two weeks. 100-DMA can offer intermediate halt during the pullback targeting 0.8485 retest. 200-DMA, monthly top restricts short-term advances, Momentum line favors profit-booking moves. EUR/GBP sellers attack intraday low of 0.8535 while paring the previous day’s heavy gains heading into Tuesday’s European session....
MARKETS

