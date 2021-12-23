EUR/GBP Mid-Day Outlook

The European Central Bank was slightly less dovish when it met last week. Members of the central bank agreed to lower the pace of bond purchases under the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP), while letting it expire as planned in March 2022. From there, it will continue buying bonds under the current Asset Purchase Program (APP) at a pace of EUR40 billion in Q2 and EUR30 billion in Q3. The ECB will then continue to buy bonds at a pace of EUR20 billion until deemed enough. However, given that members left the bond purchases open-ended (in terms of time), it is still possible the ECB could raise rates by the end of 2022. In addition, the next wave of the coronavirus taking over the world could take a toll on Europe. Europeans countries are meeting this week to determine how fast the Omicron variant is spreading around Europe, and what restrictions should be taken to prevent hospitals from becoming overrun, as they were nearly 2 years ago. This could create volatility for the Euro.

