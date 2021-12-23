ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, OH

Jay-Z Sees Beyoncé As Extension Of Michael Jackson, Twitter Goes Off

By D.L. Chandler
 4 days ago

Source: James Devaney / Getty

Jay-Z, currently the hottest topic on social media at the moment, sparked a flurry of discussion due to his disinterest in participating in a VERZUZ battle and also ruffled feathers in another fashion. During the moment that few can stop speaking about, the Brooklyn bomber stated that his wife Beyoncé picked up where Michael Jackson left off, sparking even more discussion.

During a Twitter Spaces event hosted by journalist Rob Markman in conjunction with Alicia Keys and the release of her new album, Keys, Hov gamely spoke about a number of topics and the VERZUZ quip has divided Hip-Hop fans along generational and regional lines.

However, it appears that the rapper and business mogul will have to endure more outside critique after going against his better half’s wishes and made a statement that, oddly enough, isn’t the dominant discussion of the week.

“Bey’s gonna be mad at this for saying this but Michael Jackson never had a Coachella,” Jay-Z said. “She’s an evolution of him because she watched him at 9. And the kids are the same.”

Of course, this being a loose, freewheeling conversation, there is an understandable lack of nuance and explanation. But because of that, the reaction to his comment is noticeably intense.

If we’re to read the statement slowly, Jay-Z is simply saying that Beyoncé was influenced by the late, great King Of Pop like many entertainers who are dually talented in the arenas of dancing and singing. Add in Queen Bey’s penchant for lavish live shows and a fanbase that follows her every move, it’s easy to see how the comment could be seen as shade but most likely isn’t.

Twitter had plenty to say and we’ve got the reactions below.

Photo: Getty

Jay-Z Sees Beyoncé As Extension Of Michael Jackson, Twitter Goes Off was originally published on hiphopwired.com

