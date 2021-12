PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — One of only two ships under the command of the Air Force was retired Tuesday at Port Canaveral. Much of what the ship did however will remain secret. The USNS Invincible got a sendoff salute. It’s a unique ship that has, for its 35 years, spied during the Cold War and searched the skies for missiles.

