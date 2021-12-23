ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Expanded Interview Waivers for Certain Nonimmigrant Visa Applicants

By Office of the Spokesperson
U.S. Department of State
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Department of State recognizes the positive impact of temporary work visa holders on the U.S. economy and is committed to facilitating nonimmigrant travel and reducing visa wait times. We are pleased to announce that consular officers are now temporarily authorized, through December 31, 2022, to waive in-person interviews for certain...

www.state.gov

Comments / 0

