Call of Duty's holiday event is going to introduce a little bit of content for Warzone, a little bit of content for Vanguard, and something for everyone wanting to play Call of Duty over the holiday period. There's going to be new modes in Vanguard, challenges to complete across both titles, and Krampus is roaming Caldera. However, one thing that's interesting is the 12 Festive Days of Deals sale. Here's everything you need to know about what this actually means and why you should be interested in it.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO