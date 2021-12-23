ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Everything New on Disney Plus in January 2022

By Matt Singer
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s a relatively light month on Disney+ in January, with only around two dozen films and shows coming to the service. But you’re still getting the streaming premiere of Eternals on January 12, fresh from theaters earlier in the fall, plus four weekly episodes of The Book of Boba Fett. There’s...

943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

“Star Trek: Discovery” Takes Brief Hiatus

Paramount+ has announced that the fourth season of “Star Trek: Discovery” is set to take a break. The season’s seventh episode will air on December 30th, then it will take a few weeks off and return with its second half on February 10th with six episodes to run through to March 17th.
TV SERIES
MarketWatch

Here’s everything coming to Amazon’s Prime Video in January 2022

Amazon’s Prime Video has a handful of originals coming in January 2022, including a couple of high-profile new movies. Those would be “The Tender Bar” (Jan. 7), directed by George Clooney and staring Ben Affleck as a bartender who takes his 9-year-old nephew under his wing, based on the memoir by J.R. Moehringer; and “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” (Jan. 14), the fourth installment in the popular animated franchise. The movie will skip theaters thanks to a roughly $100 million deal Amazon.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Goldblum
travelnoire.com

Will Smith Takes Us Around The Globe In New Disney Plus Travel Series

Disney’s Welcome To Earth starring Will Smith takes viewers on a timeless adventure exploring uncharted territories around the globe. From diving thousands of feet below the ocean’s surface to discovering the great darkness of the seafloor— the actor even follows rogue wildebeests in Africa’s plains during the great herd migration.
TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

Goonies TV Series In Development At Disney Plus - Report

Disney+ is currently developing a potential Goonies TV series, tentatively titled Our Time, according to Variety. Although plot details and casting and really any solid details about the series are still heavily under wraps, Our Time looks to be a lifeline thrown to the previously reported Goonies-related TV series slated for Fox from writer Sarah Watson (The Bold Type). The Donner Company and Amblin, who were behind the original 1985 cult classic, are part of the development team.
TV SERIES
B98.5

Marvel Announces ‘Eternals’ Disney Plus Premiere Date

After a solid run in theaters, Marvel’s Eternals is headed to streaming. The company announced today that their most recent blockbuster, based on the Jack Kirby comics, will be available to watch on Disney+ starting on Wednesday, January 12. In addition, Eternals will be one of the Marvel movies...
TV & VIDEOS
shortlist.com

A Goonies TV show is heading to Disney Plus, with a twist

The Goonies is one of the greatest movies of the '80s, directed by the brilliant Richard Donner with Stephen Spielberg's magic sprinkled all over it. The story of a group of children searching for the long-lost treasure of pirate One-Eyed Willy, while being chased by the Fratelli family, is still fresh some 35 years later and now a TV show of the film is being created for Disney Plus.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Animated Shorts#Ice Age#Library
ramascreen.com

New Episodes of “THE WORLD ACCORDING TO JEFF GOLDBLUM” Streaming January 19th on Disney+

Disney+ has officially announced that five new episodes of “The World According to Jeff Goldblum,” from National Geographic, will be available to stream on Wednesday, Jan. 19, exclusively on Disney+. In this final installment of the second season, Jeff brings viewers back to uncover secrets behind seemingly familiar topics and objects like motorcycles, backyards, puzzles, birthdays and tiny things.
TV SERIES
gamerevolution.com

Is The Polar Express on Disney Plus?

Robert Zemeckis’ The Polar Express is one of the most beloved Christmas movies out there. The beloved animated train-based caper is a staple of the holiday period – but is it on Disney Plus? The streaming service has plenty of festive films in its collection. As such, it’s no surprise that people are seeing if The Polar Express is among its ranks. Join us as we look at whether The Polar Express is on Disney Plus.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Encanto is available to stream on Disney Plus now

Disney Plus is in the giving mood this festive season and is gifting its subscribers with a chance to watch one of 2021’s best animated movies – Encanto. Starring Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklynn Nine-Nine) and John Leguizamo ( Ice Age), Encanto tells the story of a magical family in Colombia who must mend their fractured bonds to save their home and superpowers.
MOVIES
ramascreen.com

ENCANTO Launches on Disney+ This Friday. Plus, New Behind-The-Scenes Lyrics Featurette

Disney+ kicks off holiday festivities this Friday, December 24, when Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” launches on the streamer. In a new featurette, Lin-Manuel Miranda—who wrote eight original songs for the film—teams up with the voice of Mirabel, Stephanie Beatriz, to share insights about several of the film’s songs, including “Dos Oruguitas”—a Critics’ Choice Awards nominee for best original song. Miranda, who visited Colombia with directors Jared Bush and Byron Howard in 2018, infused the songs with the rhythms, instrumentation and varied styles of the South American country’s music. “’Encanto’ takes place in rural Colombia,” said Miranda, “and the music that comes out of Colombia is so beautiful.”
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
IGN

New to HBO Max, Disney+, Hulu, & More - January 2022

With the new year comes new shows and movies for us to dive into! We've got the latest list of some of the biggest movies and shows coming to your favorite streaming platforms! We'll clue you in to what's releasing on Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus and more.
TV & VIDEOS
shortlist.com

Netflix just canceled one of its biggest shows after just one season

Netflix is notorious for cancelling shows before they have time to prove themselves - and it’s just done it again with one of its biggest series of the year. Cowboy Bebop, the live-action adaptation of the successful anime, was meant to be another mega-sized sci-fi hit for Netflix. The streaming giant spent some $1.5 million on one promo campaign for the thing, but the show was released to mixed reviews. We actually think it’s worth a watch, with John Cho having fun as Spike Spiegel, but it’s not the adaptation some fans wanted.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Kurt Russell Takes Over Netflix's Top 10 With Two Movies

Kurt Russell's new fans are already in full Christmas mode, as his 2018 Netflix hit The Christmas Chronicles is back in the streamer's Top 10 movies chart. The sequel, The Christmas Chronicles 2, which gave his longtime partner Goldie Hawn's Mrs. Claus an even bigger role has also started to climb Netflix's charts. Both movies feature the movie legend as Santa Claus.
MOVIES
Popculture

Hulu Just Canceled One of Its Most Acclaimed Shows

New episodes of Pen15 are almost here, but sadly they will be the last fans see of the Hulu original series. The comedy has been canceled according to The Hollywood Reporter – not by the studio or the streamer but by the creators and stars Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle. The last batch of episodes premieres on Friday, Dec. 3.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Shang-Chi ‘Flopped So Hard’ They Got a Sequel

So Shang-Chi’s sticking around. Per Deadline, Disney has confirmed that there will be a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to write and direct it. And that’s not Cretton’s only upcoming project with Marvel. The filmmaker from Maui is currently working on a new MCU series for Disney+, and he’s signed an exclusive multi-year deal to develop TV projects for Disney’s Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”
MOVIES
The Verge

Disney Plus now supports Apple’s new group watch feature SharePlay

Apple users will now be able to stream thousands of movies and series on Disney Plus with friends and family. Apple started rolling out its anticipated SharePlay feature to iPhone users with its iOS 15.1 update (and on macOS with the latest Monterey update). SharePlay allows Apple users to sync their playback for supported streaming in FaceTime services so they can watch movies and shows or listen to music together in real-time.
CELL PHONES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Eyes Huge $100 Million in Second Weekend as ‘Sing 2’ and ‘Matrix 4’ Battle for No. 2

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is unwrapping another big box office bounty on Christmas. The grand finale in Sony’s Tom Holland-led superhero trilogy added another $19.6 million from 4,336 domestic theaters on Friday, putting the film on pace to earn $92 million to $100 million over the traditional weekend. Those are huge box office receipts at a time when several new films (such as “The Matrix Resurrections,” “Sing 2” and “The King’s Man,” among others) are opening nationwide to notable ticket sales. Despite growing concerns over the omicron variant of COVID-19, the overall domestic box office will reach its highest levels for...
MOVIES
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy