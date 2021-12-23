Everything New on Disney Plus in January 2022

Disney+ kicks off holiday festivities this Friday, December 24, when Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” launches on the streamer. In a new featurette, Lin-Manuel Miranda—who wrote eight original songs for the film—teams up with the voice of Mirabel, Stephanie Beatriz, to share insights about several of the film’s songs, including “Dos Oruguitas”—a Critics’ Choice Awards nominee for best original song. Miranda, who visited Colombia with directors Jared Bush and Byron Howard in 2018, infused the songs with the rhythms, instrumentation and varied styles of the South American country’s music. “’Encanto’ takes place in rural Colombia,” said Miranda, “and the music that comes out of Colombia is so beautiful.”
