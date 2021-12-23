ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passport fees set to increase by $20 starting Dec. 27

By Hassan Abbas
Arab American News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. State Department said this week that on Dec 27, the cost for a passport book will increase by $20. The department said the the increased fee is necessary to ensure it continues to produce one of the most secure travel...

www.arabamericannews.com

Comments / 0

Related
nny360.com

U.S. passport fee jumps by $20 on Monday

Rates for U.S. passport books will jump by $20 today. According to information provided by Lewis County Clerk Jake Moser, the Department of State sent out notification last week about the change. The passport book, which is required for most international travel, will increase from $110 to $130 for adults,...
U.S. POLITICS
CNN

Fees for US passports are about to pop way up

On December 27, the fee for a US passport book will shoot up by $20 for all customers, the US State Department has announced. There are several personal factors that go into the cost calculation -- including the type of passport you want, whether you're renewing or getting your first one, and how fast you need it.
U.S. POLITICS
BGR.com

Thousands of new stimulus checks are going out through Dec. 31 – find out who gets one

When it comes to the possibility of issuing new stimulus checks, Congress is in a holding pattern at the moment — and will remain that way at least through early January. That’s thanks to West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin tanking any chance of the Senate passing its version of President Biden’s latest stimulus check bill before the body adjourned for the year a few days ago. But just because Congress hasn’t decided on anything new yet? That doesn’t mean people are shut out of the possibility of new checks completely. Case in point: Just look at what California is doing, with its Golden State Stimulus 2 effort.
INCOME TAX
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Passport#Us Postal Service#The U S State Department#Travel State Gov#The U S Postal Service#Usa Today
KCAU 9 News

Flight cancellations snarl holiday plans for thousands

Delta, United, and JetBlue had all said Friday that the omicron variant was causing staffing problems leading to flight cancellations. United spokesperson Maddie King said staffing shortages were still causing cancellations and it was unclear when normal operations would return. “This was unexpected,” she said of omicron's impact on staffing. Delta and JetBlue did not respond to questions Saturday.
LIFESTYLE
Orlando Sentinel

Christmas prayers answered for some air travelers at Orlando airport, not others as COVID infections rise

As COVID infections soared to near record levels and holiday flights were grounded, Rebecca Hunter figured she’d need wings and prayer if her extended family of 11 was going to make it to Orlando from California and Utah in time for a cruise she began planning more than a year ago. ”I prayed a whole lot,” said Hunter, 49, of Utah “I prayed no one got COVID. I prayed no one’s flight got ...
ORLANDO, FL
foodcontessa.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: Only Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive $1,400?

The escalating COVID-19 infections in the United States, which are being caused by the Omicron strain of the virus, have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check to be implemented. Consequently, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to pass legislation that would provide an additional $1,400 stimulus check to senior citizens, according to marcanews.com.
BUSINESS
FOX4 News Kansas City

Flight cancellations drag on as airlines short-staffed

NEW YORK (AP) — Airlines continued to cancel hundreds of flights Saturday as staffing issues tied to COVID-19disrupted holiday celebrations during one of the busiest travel times of the year. FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, noted 921 flights entering, leaving or inside the U.S. canceled Saturday, up from 690 Friday. Over 200 more flights were already canceled for Sunday. FlightAware does […]
LIFESTYLE
CBS Boston

Hundreds More Flights Canceled Across Country On Christmas Day

BOSTON (CBS) — The holiday flight cancellations continued on Christmas Day. United, Delta and JetBlue were among the airlines canceling another 900 flights on Saturday, CBS News reports, as a surge of Omicron COVID-19 cases caused staffing shortages. The cancellations come as the TSA confirms that air travel has returned to pre-pandemic levels. According to FlightAware, there were at least 80 cancellations at Logan Airport on Christmas. “The nationwide spike in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation,” a United Airlines spokesperson told CBS News in a statement. “As a result, we’ve unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying impacted customers in advance of them coming to the airport.” Delta canceled more than 300 flights, according to FlightAware statistics. “Delta teams have exhausted all options and resources — including rerouting and substitutions of aircraft and crews to cover scheduled flying,” the airline said in a statement Thursday. Health experts tell WBZ-TV that airline passengers are more likely to get COVID because of the Omicron variant. If people must travel, they are urged not to take their mask off during the flight at all if possible.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

