Spokane, WA

1 person injured after an auto-pedestrian accident in Hillyard (Spokane, WA)

By Terry Satoski
 3 days ago
On Thursday morning, a pedestrian suffered injuries after getting struck by a car in Hillyard.

As per the initial information, the auto-pedestrian crash took place just north of the Hillyard Aquatic Center near N. Market and E. Central in northeast Spokane. The early reports showed that a vehicle hit a pedestrian for undetermined reasons. On arrival, emergency personnel rushed the pedestrian to the hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the involved vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the officials. Traffic was redirected onto Bismark and southbound Market was shut down as crews worked at the scene. No other details are immediately available.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

December 23, 2021

Source: kxly.com

Comments / 1

 

