Public Health

Brazil registers 3,645 new coronavirus cases, 137 deaths

By Syndicated Content
hot96.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil registered 3,645 new cases...

hot96.com

Comments / 0

The Week

South Africa's ferocious Omicron wave already appears to be 'past the peak,' medical experts say

In South Africa, the Omicron coronavirus variant that roared in like a lion in mid-November appears to be going out like a lamb a month later. The country reported a record-high 27,000 new COVID-19 cases last Thursday, almost all of them the Omicron strain, but that number dropped to 15,424 on Tuesday, The Associated Press reports. And in Omicron epicenter Gauteng province, "the decrease started earlier and has continued," offering "one tantalizing hint — far from conclusive yet — that Omicron infections may recede quickly after a ferocious spike."
101 WIXX

Brazil registers 92 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday; data incomplete

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazil registered 92 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday and 3,826 additional cases, according to data released by the nation’s Health Ministry, though the statistics were incomplete because eight of 27 federative units failed to provide updated numbers following a Friday hacking incident. The South...
hot96.com

China reports 87 new COVID-19 cases on Dec 23 vs 100 a day earlier

BEIJING (Reuters) – China reported 87 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 23, down from 100 a day earlier, its health authority said on Friday. Of the new infections, 55 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 71 from a day earlier. Most of the new local cases were in the northwestern province of Shaanxi.
hot96.com

Northern Ireland COVID case numbers surge 50% to record high

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Northern Ireland reported an all-time high of 3,231 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, up from an average of just over 2,000 in the previous seven days, government data showed. The devolved government of the British region was due to make a decision later on Wednesday about possible...
hot96.com

Germany reports first death with Omicron variant

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s Robert Koch Institute for infectious disease confirmed the country’s first death due to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus on Thursday. The person was between the age of 60 and 79, the institute said. There were 810 new Omicron cases reported, bringing the...
hot96.com

East Med region’s COVID death total to rise above 314,000 by year end -WHO

(Reuters) – The 22 countries of the eastern Mediterranean region will likely report over 17 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 314,000 deaths by the end of the year, World Health Organisation Regional Director Ahmed Al-Mandhari said in a statement published on Wednesday in Cairo. (Reporting by Maher...
hot96.com

Kuwait mandates third COVID-19 vaccine for citizens who wish to travel – KUNA

DUBAI (Reuters) – Kuwait’s civil aviation directorate has mandated a third COVID-19 vaccine dose for citizens vaccinated more than 9 months ago who wish to travel out of the country, state news agency KUNA reported on Thursday. (Reporting by Moataz Mohamed; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Jon...
hot96.com

Despite consumption hit, China poised to stand fast on strict COVID controls

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s strict COVID policy is weighing on consumption and rattling foreign firms, but its effectiveness and the imperative to maintain stability heading into a sensitive year mean Beijing will stick to its approach, experts say. China has reported just one COVID-19 fatality this year, retaining...
hot96.com

Italy set to tighten COVID curbs to rein in infections -statement

ROME (Reuters) – The Italian government will tighten restrictions in an effort to curb a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections, including making mask wearing mandatory outdoors again, the prime minister’s office said on Thursday. Among other measures that look set to be approved when the cabinet meets later...
hot96.com

France reports more than 100,000 COVID-19 infections for first time

PARIS (Reuters) – France recorded a record high of 104,611 COVID-19 infections on Saturday, breaking the 100,000 threshold for the first time since the pandemic began as the omicron variant continued its rapid spread. Health authorities said the number of COVID patients in intensive care went up by 28...
AFP

Brazil flooding death toll mounts, thousands more displaced

The death toll from heavy rains that have battered the Brazilian state of Bahia since November rose to 18 on Sunday, amid incessant torrents that have displaced 35,000 people, authorities said. Bahia firefighters confirmed the death of a 60-year-old man who drowned in a river in the south of the state on Sunday. Two people are also missing, while 19,580 have been displaced and another 16,001 forced to seek shelter, bringing the number of people driven from their homes to 35,000, the Bahia civil protection agency Sudec said. Another 286 people have been injured since the start of the downpours, Sudec added.
AFP

China's Xi'an imposes 'strictest' controls to halt Covid outbreak

The locked-down Chinese city of Xi'an on Monday tightened Covid-19 controls to the "strictest" level, banning residents from driving cars around town in an effort to control the country's worst outbreak in 21 months. Restrictions tightened further on Monday as Xi'an announced it would impose the "strictest social control measures", according to a city government social media account.
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
The Independent

Australian state reports two-day record Covid case surge: ‘We’re all going to get Omicron’

Australia’s most populous state New South Wales has reported a record number of new Covid cases during the weekend amid the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus.Cases in the state have surged over the last two weeks. The state on Sunday reported 6,394 new infections, an increase from the 6,288 cases reported on Saturday.Over 70 per cent of the cases in some Australian states are related to the Omicron variant. New South Wales, however, does not routinely carry out genome testing to identify the variant, reports said. State health minister Brad Hazzard has indicated that Omicron...
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Here’s who is banning travel to the U.S. due to COVID

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli ministers on Monday agreed to ban travel to the United States, Canada and eight other countries amid the rapid, global spread of the omicron variant. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office announced the decision following a Cabinet vote. The rare move to red-list the U.S. comes amid rising coronavirus infections in Israel […]
