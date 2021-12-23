Brazil registers 3,645 new coronavirus cases, 137 deaths

The death toll from heavy rains that have battered the Brazilian state of Bahia since November rose to 18 on Sunday, amid incessant torrents that have displaced 35,000 people, authorities said. Bahia firefighters confirmed the death of a 60-year-old man who drowned in a river in the south of the state on Sunday. Two people are also missing, while 19,580 have been displaced and another 16,001 forced to seek shelter, bringing the number of people driven from their homes to 35,000, the Bahia civil protection agency Sudec said. Another 286 people have been injured since the start of the downpours, Sudec added.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 HOURS AGO