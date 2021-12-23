Japan to put off sending officials to Beijing Olympics, NHK says

Germany's naval chief has said the country's recent deployment of a warship into the South China Sea was a ?teaser? intended to signal to Beijing that Berlin planned to ramp up its military presence in the disputed waters. Speaking from on board the Bayern frigate on Tuesday, Vice Admiral Kay-Achim...
China is threatened Lithuania over its strengthening relationship with Taiwan. The tiny European nation allowed Taiwan to open an office in its capital, Vilnius. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own, reacted furiously and downgraded relations with Lithuania. China threatened to consign the tiny European state of Lithuania to "the...
Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. In the world’s oldest nation, less than one person a day is dying from COVID-19. The six confirmed deaths in Japan over the past week is the lowest it’s been in the country since July...
The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
VILNIUS, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Lithuania's president will ask European leaders for help in a dispute with China over diplomatic relations with Taiwan, the presidential advisor said on Thursday. "We think this will lead to a discussion how the EU and particularly European Commission could help Lithuania in this matter",...
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese and U.S. armed forces have drawn up a draft plan for a joint operation for a possible Taiwan emergency, Japan’s Kyodo news agency said on Thursday, citing unnamed Japanese government sources. Tensions over Chinese-claimed Taiwan have risen as President Xi Jinping seeks to assert...
DUBAI (Reuters) – Kuwait’s civil aviation directorate has mandated a third COVID-19 vaccine dose for citizens vaccinated more than 9 months ago who wish to travel out of the country, state news agency KUNA reported on Thursday. (Reporting by Moataz Mohamed; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Jon...
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s strict COVID policy is weighing on consumption and rattling foreign firms, but its effectiveness and the imperative to maintain stability heading into a sensitive year mean Beijing will stick to its approach, experts say. China has reported just one COVID-19 fatality this year, retaining...
ZURICH (Reuters) -A Swiss court has allowed the extradition to Germany of Hanno Berger, a German banker accused of playing a key role in a years-long tax fraud. The scandal, known as “cum-ex,” is Germany’s biggest post-war fraud involving a share-trading scheme that the authorities say cost taxpayers billions of euros.
PARIS (Reuters) -France will pass a law transforming its health pass needed to exercise some professions and to go to cinemas and bars into a “vaccination” pass in the first half of January, the government said on Tuesday. “The wave awaiting us will be high,” government spokesman Gabriel...
ROME (Reuters) – The Italian government will tighten restrictions in an effort to curb a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections, including making mask wearing mandatory outdoors again, the prime minister’s office said on Thursday. Among other measures that look set to be approved when the cabinet meets later...
MILAN (Reuters) – The highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant is spreading rapidly in Italy, the National Health Institute (ISS) said on Thursday, releasing preliminary data of a flash-survey showing it accounted for 28% of cases on Dec. 20. The previous survey showed Omicron at just 0.19% of cases on...
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil registered 3,645 new cases of coronavirus and 137 further COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Thursday. (Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo; Editing by Leslie Adler)
PARIS (Reuters) – France recorded a record high of 104,611 COVID-19 infections on Saturday, breaking the 100,000 threshold for the first time since the pandemic began as the omicron variant continued its rapid spread. Health authorities said the number of COVID patients in intensive care went up by 28...
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia will continue providing Mali with military assistance through state channels, the RIA news agency cited a senior Russian diplomat as saying on Monday, days after Bamako denied the presence of Russian mercenaries. France, Canada and 13 European nations last week condemned Moscow for facilitating the...
Chinese search engine giant Baidu has launched its own version of the metaverse, called Xi Rang, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. A video released by the media outlet shows users experiencing the metaverse through virtual reality (VR) headsets and handheld controllers. Following Facebook's rebranding to Meta, the word Metaverse...
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Swiss-based Solaris, a major trader of Russian wheat, is confident China will become a big buyer and also aims to boost exports to Egypt, Pakistan, Sudan, Tanzania and Turkey, it told Reuters, following breakthroughs in the Algerian market. “China is a key target also for Russian grain...
The Biden administration denounced Nicaragua on Thursday night for switching diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to China. Why it matters: China's government has for the past several years been chipping away at Taiwan's legitimacy on the world stage and attempted to further isolate Taipei by pressuring companies and other countries to stop treating the self-governing island as a sovereign nation.
Washington (CNN) — US intelligence agencies have assessed that Saudi Arabia is now actively manufacturing its own ballistic missiles with the help of China, CNN has learned, a development that could have significant ripple effects across the Middle East and complicate the Biden administration's efforts to restrain the nuclear ambitions of Iran, the Saudis' top regional rival.
Comments / 0