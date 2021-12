Proposed permanent restrictions on open burning in unincorporated areas of Lake County will be discussed Jan. 5 by the county board's public works planning and transportation committee. Providing consolidated waste hauling services in unincorporated areas within certain townships also will be part of that discussion. If recommended for approval, the burning restrictions and waste hauling agreements will be separately reviewed and acted on Jan. 6 by the board's financial and administrative committee. Following both committee actions, the matters will proceed to the full Lake County Board on Jan. 11 for final action. The topics also were discussed Dec. 8 and can be viewed online at http://lakecountyil.new.swagit.com/videos/149188?ts=1201. Visit https://www.lakecountyil.gov/ for committee information and agendas.

LAKE COUNTY, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO