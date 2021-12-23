Cocktail of the Week: Holiday Sangria

Bobby Flay is one of Food Network's biggest stars, and whether you love the chef or find his dominance on "Beat Bobby Flay" and other cooking competitions more than annoying, you have to admit that he certainly knows his way around the kitchen. From juicy steaks and burgers to the various dishes from his signature Southwestern cuisine, it seems like there's nothing the 57-year-old can't cook (though he does admit to having trouble making one particular baked good). Flay even has the magical ability to make veggies look appealing – a skill that he demonstrated on his Instagram page earlier this week.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO