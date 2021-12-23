Curated Playlist: The Best Surf Flicks of 2021 (on YouTube)

If there’s one thing we’ve all learned (or re-learned) from the past 18 months, it’s that fundamentally, surfing is about escape. More than anything, that elusive taste of freedom is what drags us back to the lineup, or maybe in some cases, causes us to run down the sand like lunatics and trip over our legropes in the rush. Admit it, it’s happened to you, and if it hasn’t yet, it will. Anyway, we felt that the sudden unwinding of travel restrictions for many of us was worth a lil video series, and here’s number one, where happy go lucky Sydney surfers Tully White and Declan Wyton seized the post-lockdown moment and went up the coast, just because.
