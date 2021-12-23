ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Verbum Ultimum: We Think We’ve Seen This Film Before

By The Dartmouth Editorial Board
Dartmouth
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePreserving in-person classes and clearly conveying policies should be Dartmouth’s top COVID-19 priorities this winter. On Dec. 17, interim provost David Kotz and executive vice president Rick Mills announced several new additions to Dartmouth’s COVID-19 policies, which will now include a booster shot requirement for all community members as well as...

www.thedartmouth.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Baltimore Sun

University of Maryland cancels winter commencement amid ‘highest case counts we’ve seen this fall semester’

The University of Maryland, College Park is canceling its winter commencement and other events through Wednesday amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, according to a message sent to the community late Thursday. The letter from university president Darryll J. Pines pointed to 98 new COVID-19 cases on campus, which he called the “highest case counts we’ve seen this fall semester.” The rise comes ...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
The Suburban Times

What we’ve learned

Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier story. We all know that 2020 was a difficult, exhausting year. I know I expected 2021 to be a bit easier, with us well on our way to recovery. As I wrote in last week’s blog, I was wrong!. The past 12 months have...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Yale University#Stanford University#Dartmouth#Harvard University
The Conversation U.S.

From a lifelong passion for ants, E.O. Wilson guided humanity to think of sustainability

E. O. Wilson was an extraordinary scholar in every sense of the word. Back in the 1980s, Milton Stetson, the chair of the biology department at the University of Delaware, told me that a scientist who makes a single seminal contribution to his or her field has been a success. By the time I met Edward O. Wilson in 1982, he had already made at least five such contributions to science. Wilson, who died Dec. 26, 2021 at the age of 92, discovered the chemical means by which ants communicate. He worked out the importance of habitat size and position within...
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
The 74

Curriculum Matters for Everyone — Why Now Is the Time

This is the final in a series of four essays that reflect on a Knowledge Matters Campaign tour of school districts across Massachusetts. Part of a larger set of stories detailing the journey of educators across the country that have embraced a new vision of teaching and learning through implementation of high-quality instructional materials, this […]
EDUCATION
CBS Baltimore

University of Maryland Students Need To Show Negative COVID Test, Wear KN95 Masks To Class

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — When students return to the University of Maryland College Park campus for classes between Jan. 3 and 21, they will have to show a negative COVID-19 test before their first in-person class and will have to wear KN95 masks in class amid a surge in cases, according to an email from President Darryll J. Pines and Jennifer King Rice, senior vice president and provost. “These measures are subject to change, depending on evolving COVID-19 conditions. Decisions about potential additional measures in advance of the spring semester will be made in early January,” they wrote. Normal campus operations will continue throughout January, and staff members are expected to maintain their work schedules. Flexible work arrangements, including telework, may be implemented and some classes will be online to reduce the number of people on campus, according to the email. They also asked all students, staff and faculty to get their booster shot.    
COLLEGE PARK, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy