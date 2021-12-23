A new animated video commemorating “River” by Joni Mitchell

GRAMMY Award-winning artists Brandi Carlile, Graham Nash, Herbie Hancock, James Taylor, Leon Bridges, and Pentatonix and GRAMMY Award nominees Black Pumas, Jon Batiste, Maggie Rogers, and Mickey Guyton will join the performance lineup at the 31st annual MusiCares Person of the Year benefit gala honoring Joni Mitchell on January 29, 2022, two nights before the GRAMMY Awards telecast. Brandi Carlile and Jon Batiste will also serve as Artistic Directors for the night, a first for Person of the Year.
