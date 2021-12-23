A new animated video commemorating “River” by Joni Mitchell

Queen's Brian May is urging everyone to get the covid vaccine. The legendary guitarist, who has been battling the virus for over a week, spoke to fans over social media, with Blabbermouth transcribing, “There are so many people in hospitals right now who weren't jabbed who are right on the line between life and death. And I can't emphasize to you enough — this is not the response that my body would have made on its own. It's making this response because I've had three Pfizer jabs. And I beg you and implore you to go and get jabbed if you're not already, 'cause you need the help. I lost one of my very best friends to covid very early on; in six days, it killed him. It could have done me the last six days, but it didn't because of the jabs.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO