Holly Madison is reflecting on her past romance with the late Hugh Hefner. The Girls Next Door star, who dated the Playboy magazine founder between 2001 and 2008, recently opened up about the early days of their relationship. Speaking on the Power: Hugh Hefner podcast during the Dec. 13 episode, Holly recalled her first date with the late media mogul, who passed away in 2017 at the age of 91 after going into cardiac arrest and suffering respiratory failure. According to Holly, she initially agreed to go out with Hugh after there was a "spot open" when one of his girlfriends had left the mansion in 2001. "I didn't really know what went on with them sexually," the...

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO