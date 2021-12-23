ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tottenham look to beat Manchester United and Liverpool to AC Milan's Franck Kessie - Paper Talk

Cover picture for the articleAll the top stories and transfer rumours from Christmas Eve national newspapers... Tottenham hope to beat Manchester United and Liverpool to the signing of AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, who will be able to speak to suitors in January as an impending free agent. Juventus are waiting to hear...

The Independent

Ralf Rangnick suggests scrapping Carabao Cup to help ease fixture congestion

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has suggested scrapping the Carabao Cup to ease fixture congestion in English football.The domestic schedule is coming under huge pressure, with the impact of the Omicron variant of coronavirus sweeping through dressing rooms and forcing postponements throughout the country.United, themselves, have not played since 11 December due to their own Covid-19 outbreak and had Premier League games against Brentford and Brighton postponed. The Old Trafford club are due to travel to Newcastle on Monday before hosting Burnley and Wolves on 30 December and 3 January respectively. ▪️ Squad update ℹ️▪️ #PL changes 🔄▪️ Festive...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold says he would sign Kevin De Bruyne and Son Heung-min in January if he were Reds manager... as star right back describes pair as 'outstanding'

Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed who would be his two dream signings for Liverpool if he was Reds manager next month. The 23-year-old is thriving again for the Reds this season, scoring a piledriver last week against Newcastle and registering eight assists for the second-placed Reds so far this season. Yet...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Patrick Vieira reveals ‘a couple’ of Covid cases but hopes Palace will be OK

Patrick Vieira is hopeful Crystal Palace will be able to play Sunday’s fixture at Tottenham, but revealed they have experienced “a couple of cases” of coronavirus at the club.The Eagles have not played for 10 days after last weekend’s match at Watford was postponed due to the opposition dealing with a Covid-19 outbreak in their squad.Most Premier League clubs have experienced Covid issues in recent weeks but Palace had managed to avoid such a situation up to now although the 45-year-old was non-committal on who at Selhurst Park has contracted the virus.He said: “We hope we are going to be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Why Zidane Iqbal’s Manchester United debut could be the inspiration south Asian footballers need

The Azeem Rafiq case shouldn’t only provide a wake-up call for cricket, because football clearly has lessons to learn too. That’s the view of Kash Siddiqi, the former Arsenal trainee who is now best known as the head of Football for Peace, an organisation that uses the sport as a vehicle for promoting inclusion and opportunities for footballers from the south Asian community. In a month that has seen Zidane Iqbal become the first south Asian player to run out for Manchester United – the 18-year-old made his debut after coming off the bench in the club’s Champions League tie...
WORLD
The Independent

Antonio Conte says Harry Kane is happy at Spurs and praises striker’s attitude

Antonio Conte believes Harry Kane is happy at Tottenham and is firmly on board with the club’s project.The England captain was heavily linked with a transfer to Manchester City this summer but his efforts to push through a move failed to come to fruition and look to have contributed towards a below-par first half of the season for the forward.Kane struggled for goals under Nuno Espirito Santo, who was sacked in November and replaced by Conte, and even now the striker has only scored nine times for Spurs in all competitions this term.Yet a second goal in the Premier League this campaign and improved display on Sunday against Liverpool showed green shoots...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Alvaro Pereira: Great team Inter Milan can beat Liverpool

Former Inter Milan wing-back Alvaro Pereira insists they're capable of beating Liverpool. Inter meet Liverpool later this season in the Champions League round of 16. Pereira told L'Interista: "It can be done, it's not impossible, Inter have a great team. "A fundamental factor that could benefit the Nerazzurri is the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Crystal Palace fail in bid to get Tottenham clash postponed after Covid outbreak

Crystal Palace failed in their attempt to get Boxing Day’s visit to Tottenham called off due to coronavirus.Palace were in discussions with the Premier League on Christmas Day about postponing their trip across the capital following a number of new positive cases, which include boss Patrick Vieira but the PA news agency understands the league was dissatisfied with the late application.Former Arsenal midfielder Vieira will not be present at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as he begins a period of self-isolation following his positive result, with assistant manager Osian Roberts taking charge.We can confirm that Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Eranio pleas with AC Milan: Don't let Kessie go

Former AC Milan star Stefano Eranio has urged management not to let Franck Kessie leave. The Ivory Coast midfielder's deal expires in June. Eranio said, “If you lose him, you lose half your midfield. “Milan and Stefano Pioli can show all the respect and admiration in the world, but...
SOCCER
The Independent

Antonio Conte circumspect over Hugo Lloris future but hails his Spurs standing

Antonio Conte is unable to give any assurances over Hugo Lloris’ future but knows the Tottenham captain will never be a problem for the club.The World Cup winner is approaching a decade at Spurs after he first moved to the north London outfit from Lyon in 2012 but only has six months left on his current deal.Lloris will celebrate his 35th birthday on Boxing Day and is expected to line up in goal against Crystal Palace after being one of the team’s most consistent performers this season.Asked if he was concerned about his goalkeeper’s contract situation, Conte said: “Hugo is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Romelu Lukaku has fired Chelsea back into Premier League title race, says Jamie Redknapp

Romelu Lukaku has hauled Chelsea back into the Premier League title race, says Jamie Redknapp, following the striker's big impact in the win over Aston Villa. The Belgian - who hasn't started any of Chelsea's last 11 in the league due to injury and illness - was sent on at half-time with the score 1-1. Within 11 minutes he'd headed them in front with his first league goal since September. He then capped an eye-catching performance with a driving run to win a late penalty to wrap up a vital three points.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City vs Leicester confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side host a bruised Leicester side following their defeat on penalties to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.City are cruising at this point and will look to take another step towards defending their Premier League title with victory here.A win would make it eight domestic wins in succession, and also open up a six-point lead at the top due to Liverpool’s match with Leeds postponed and Chelsea playing at Aston Villa later on.FOLLOW LIVE: Man City vs Leicester build-up, team news, line-ups, latest score and goal updatesBrendan Rodgers’ squad is being stretched due to a combination...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Manchester United keen on £60m-rated Florian Wirtz - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers... Ralf Rangnick will step up his efforts to land £60m-rated German super-kid Florian Wirtz. Newcastle are making a dramatic bid to sign Marseille midfield star Boubacar Kamara - from under the noses of Premier League rivals. Jose Mourinho...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Patrick Vieira to miss Crystal Palace’s trip to Tottenham after testing positive for Covid-19

Patrick Vieira will miss Crystal Palace’s trip to Tottenham on Boxing Day after testing positive for Covid-19. Palace are believed to have asked the Premier League to postpone the fixture after an undisclosed number of positive tests were recorded within the first-team setup, including Vieira’s, however, the game is set to go ahead after further testing on Sunday morning. Vieira will now need to isolate for at least seven days, meaning he will be absent from the touchline this afternoon as well as for fixtures against Norwich City and West Ham. “We can confirm that Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira is self-isolating after returning a positive test for Covid-19, and will be absent from the touchline for today’s match against Spurs,” Palace said in a statement. “Assistant manager Osian Roberts will deputise for Vieira for today’s match.”Viera is the latest Premier League manager to test positive for Covid-19, with Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard also in isolation as his side host Chelsea this afternoon. Three of the Premier League’s Boxing Day fixtures - Burnley vs Everton, Liverpool vs Leeds and Wolves vs Watford - have already been postponed.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Anthony Martial wants to ‘go somewhere else’, Manchester United coach Ralf Rangnick confirms

Anthony Martial has told Manchester United he wants to leave.The France forward has become a fringe figure at Old Trafford, making just two Premier League starts this season and only four in all competitions.“We spoke at length on Wednesday,” said interim United manager Ralf Rangnick, revealing the 26-year-old’s desire to quit Old Trafford.“He explained to me he’s been at Manchester United now for the last seven years and he feels it’s the right time for a change, to go somewhere else.“I think in a way this is understandable, I could follow his thoughts but on the other hand, it’s also...
PREMIER LEAGUE

