Japan to put off sending officials to Beijing Olympics, NHK says

By Syndicated Content
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Japan is likely to shelve plans to...

dallassun.com

Germany warns China its recent naval mission was just a teaser

Germany's naval chief has said the country's recent deployment of a warship into the South China Sea was a ?teaser? intended to signal to Beijing that Berlin planned to ramp up its military presence in the disputed waters. Speaking from on board the Bayern frigate on Tuesday, Vice Admiral Kay-Achim...
MILITARY
Business Insider

China threatened to send Lithuania to the 'garbage bin of history' after it stood up to Beijing by strengthening ties with Taiwan

China is threatened Lithuania over its strengthening relationship with Taiwan. The tiny European nation allowed Taiwan to open an office in its capital, Vilnius. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own, reacted furiously and downgraded relations with Lithuania. China threatened to consign the tiny European state of Lithuania to "the...
CHINA
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Austria restricting arrivals from UK, Denmark, Netherlands over Omicron

VIENNA (Reuters) – Austria is classifying Britain, Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway as risk areas due to the prevalence of the Omicron variant, meaning arrivals from there must go into quarantine if they have not had a booster shot, an official said on Wednesday. Those with a booster shot...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cuba says taming inflation a priority as recovery begins

HAVANA (Reuters) – Communist-run Cuba will move to control soaring prices and ease shortages as recovery from a pandemic-driven recession takes root, Economy Minister Alejandro Gil told a year-end session of the National Assembly on Tuesday. Cuba’s ailing, inefficient state-run economy shrank 10.9% in 2020 as the pandemic shuttered...
BUSINESS
Swiss court allows extradition of ‘cum-ex’ banker to Germany

ZURICH (Reuters) -A Swiss court has allowed the extradition to Germany of Hanno Berger, a German banker accused of playing a key role in a years-long tax fraud. The scandal, known as “cum-ex,” is Germany’s biggest post-war fraud involving a share-trading scheme that the authorities say cost taxpayers billions of euros.
EUROPE
U.S. diplomat arrested in Turkey for selling passport to Syrian

ANKARA (Reuters) – An American diplomat was arrested in Turkey last month for selling his passport to a Syrian trying to travel to Germany, Istanbul police said on Wednesday. They identified the diplomat as “D.J.K.”, working at the U.S. Embassy in Beirut. The police said they had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
China names Chinalco director as head of new rare earths firm

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s state assets regulator said on Friday Ao Hong, a director at state-run metals group Chinalco, had been appointed chairman of a new rare earths company combining three major producers of the minerals. The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (Sasac) also said Liu Leiyun,...
INDUSTRY
Tesla to stop games on infotainment screens in moving cars – AP

(Reuters) – Electric carmaker Tesla Inc will stop allowing video games to be played on its infotainment systems while its cars are moving, the Associated Press reported on Thursday. Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya...
VIDEO GAMES
Germany, France urge all sides to respect eastern Ukraine ceasefire

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany and France called on both the Ukrainian government forces and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine to respect the restoration of a full ceasefire, their foreign ministries said in a joint statement on Thursday. “We urge the sides to respect the ceasefire and to continue discussions...
POLITICS
One in 10 Londoners are likely infected with COVID: ONS models

LONDON (Reuters) -Around 1 in 10 people in London were likely infected with COVID-19 on Sunday, according to new official estimates that underlined the relentless advance of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. Daily modelled estimates produced by the Office for National Statistics showed around 9.5% of Londoners had COVID-19 as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Olympics-Norway’s Flugstad Oestberg to miss Beijing Games

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Norway’s double Olympic cross country skiing champion Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg will miss the 2022 Games in Beijing due to health issues, the country’s winter sports governing body said on Sunday. The Norwegian Ski Federation (NSF) said the 31-year-old, who won gold in the team...
STOCKHOLM, WI
Western states need united front against divisive China – Trudeau

TORONTO (Reuters) – Western countries should have a united front against China to prevent the Asian state from using commercial interests to play them against each other, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in an interview aired on Saturday. Trudeau said China has been “playing” Western countries against one...
FOREIGN POLICY
Japan’s Nov retail sales rise for second month

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s retail sales rose faster than expected in November, thanks to decreasing COVID-19 cases, which have encouraged shoppers to ramp up spending on goods and services. To boost support the economy, the government on Friday approved a record $940 billion budget for fiscal 2022, a...
RETAIL
Interesting Engineering

China Steps In the Metaverse with Baidu: Meet Xi Rang

Chinese search engine giant Baidu has launched its own version of the metaverse, called Xi Rang, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. A video released by the media outlet shows users experiencing the metaverse through virtual reality (VR) headsets and handheld controllers. Following Facebook's rebranding to Meta, the word Metaverse...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Spies, submarines and sparkling wine: Strange diplomatic spats in 2021

It has been a year marked by diplomatic rows. But while the troubles between the US and China, Russia and Ukraine, Belarus and half of Europe, and the two Koreas dominated the headlines, other high-profile and frankly unusual disputes have played out.Here are the top diplomatic spats of 2021 you may have missed: Britain v FranceThe history books are always repeating themselves, especially when it comes to these two countries. The neighbouring rivals may not be the world powers they once were, but both reverted to type throughout 2021.  They clashed on Brexit, security, Covid and fishing. Boris Johnson spoke...
POLITICS

