Brazil registers 3,645 new coronavirus cases, 137 deaths

By Syndicated Content
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil registered 3,645 new cases...

The Week

South Africa's ferocious Omicron wave already appears to be 'past the peak,' medical experts say

In South Africa, the Omicron coronavirus variant that roared in like a lion in mid-November appears to be going out like a lamb a month later. The country reported a record-high 27,000 new COVID-19 cases last Thursday, almost all of them the Omicron strain, but that number dropped to 15,424 on Tuesday, The Associated Press reports. And in Omicron epicenter Gauteng province, "the decrease started earlier and has continued," offering "one tantalizing hint — far from conclusive yet — that Omicron infections may recede quickly after a ferocious spike."
Brazil registers 92 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday; data incomplete

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazil registered 92 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday and 3,826 additional cases, according to data released by the nation’s Health Ministry, though the statistics were incomplete because eight of 27 federative units failed to provide updated numbers following a Friday hacking incident. The South...
Colombia detects three cases of Omicron – gov’t

BOGOTA (Reuters) – Colombia’s national health institute has identified three cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, the health ministry said on Monday. The cases were found in people living in the coastal cities of Cartagena and Santa Marta. Two of the people had visited the United States...
Poland reports highest number of COVID-related deaths in fourth wave

WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland reported 775 COVID-related deaths on Friday, the highest daily number in the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the data from the health ministry showed. Poland has been dealing with persistently high daily case numbers in a fourth wave that has forced authorities to tighten restrictions. On...
EU drug regulator: No link found between menstrual changes and COVID vaccines

(Reuters) -The EU drug regulator said on Tuesday that it had not established a link between changes in menstrual cycles and COVID-19 vaccines, after a study in Norway suggested some women had heavier periods after being inoculated. The Norwegian Institute of Public Health (FHI) study https://www.fhi.no/en/studies/ungvoksen/increased-incidence-of-menstrual-changes-among-young-women released on Tuesday asked...
Austria restricting arrivals from UK, Denmark, Netherlands over Omicron

VIENNA (Reuters) – Austria is classifying Britain, Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway as risk areas due to the prevalence of the Omicron variant, meaning arrivals from there must go into quarantine if they have not had a booster shot, an official said on Wednesday. Those with a booster shot...
German health experts urge more COVID curbs as lockdown not ruled out

BERLIN (Reuters) – German health experts said on Wednesday that new coronavirus curbs probably did not go far enough to keep the Omicron variant in check, as the country’s health minister said he had not ruled out a full lockdown if cases spiked. The measures, decided on Tuesday,...
One in 10 Londoners are likely infected with COVID: ONS models

LONDON (Reuters) -Around 1 in 10 people in London were likely infected with COVID-19 on Sunday, according to new official estimates that underlined the relentless advance of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. Daily modelled estimates produced by the Office for National Statistics showed around 9.5% of Londoners had COVID-19 as...
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

(Reuters) – Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:. S.Africa scraps isolation for those without symptoms. South Africans without symptoms of COVID-19 will no longer need to isolate or test if they have been in contact with a positive case, the government announced on Friday, saying developments around the virus justified a shift from containment measures towards mitigation.
Canada to delay drug price reforms by six months, cites pandemic

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada has delayed the implementation of new rules designed to cut drug prices to allow the government to focus on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said on Thursday. The new rules, meant to reduce patented drug prices that are among the highest in...
Mexico’s confirmed coronavirus death toll nears 299,000

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry reported 3,719 additional cases of coronavirus infections and 107 more fatalities on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 3,951,003 and the death toll from the pandemic to 298,777. Sunday’s figures included data gathered over the course of two...
In under-vaccinated Congo, fourth COVID-19 wave fills hospitals

KINSHASA (Reuters) – At the St Joseph COVID Treatment Centre in Kinshasa, patients lie in ramshackle rooms breathing oxygen from old tanks. The clinic has 38 beds, and all but one are occupied. In a backyard littered with medical equipment, tents are needed to cope with the overflow. Democratic...
Brazil flooding death toll mounts, thousands more displaced

The death toll from heavy rains that have battered the Brazilian state of Bahia since November rose to 18 on Sunday, amid incessant torrents that have displaced 35,000 people, authorities said. Bahia firefighters confirmed the death of a 60-year-old man who drowned in a river in the south of the state on Sunday. Two people are also missing, while 19,580 have been displaced and another 16,001 forced to seek shelter, bringing the number of people driven from their homes to 35,000, the Bahia civil protection agency Sudec said. Another 286 people have been injured since the start of the downpours, Sudec added.
Belgian researchers warn against holiday reliance on COVID antigen tests

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Belgian researchers on Tuesday issued a pre-holiday warning against over-reliance on COVID-19 rapid antigen tests, saying they believed the breath of people infected with the disease had high levels of virus in the first two days after an infection — a period when many antigen tests were negative.
China's Xi'an imposes 'strictest' controls to halt Covid outbreak

The locked-down Chinese city of Xi'an on Monday tightened Covid-19 controls to the "strictest" level, banning residents from driving cars around town in an effort to control the country's worst outbreak in 21 months. China has stuck to a "zero-Covid" strategy of tight border restrictions, lengthy quarantines and targeted lockdowns as Beijing prepares to welcome thousands of overseas visitors for February's Winter Olympics. But historic Xi'an -- where 13 million residents are facing their fifth day of home confinement -- is at the centre of a flare-up that has pushed nationwide daily infections to their highest numbers since March last year. Restrictions tightened further on Monday as Xi'an announced it would impose the "strictest social control measures", according to a city government social media account.
Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
