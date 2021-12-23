Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center not charging for general admission in Jan. & Feb.

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Clark Art Institute will offer free admission for all visitors for the month of January 2022. "We believe that the ability to see and appreciate art is fundamental to enhancing and understanding the human experience. As a means of encouraging people to make time in their lives to enjoy the power of art, we have decided to offer free admission throughout the month of January," said Olivier Meslay, Hardymon Director of the Clark. "We continually hear from people that the chance to walk our trails or visit our galleries has been particularly meaningful over the last two years and has helped to provide a source of respite and relaxation. As a way of saying 'thank you' to those who have visited, and as a way of saying ‘welcome' to new visitors, we are pushing the doors of the museum wide open and hope people will visit often to tour our galleries and special exhibitions."

