ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center not charging for general admission in Jan. & Feb.

By Meridith Depping KFBB Digital Producer
KHQ Right Now
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREAT FALLS, Mont. - General admission fees to the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail Interpretive Center are being waived in January and February. The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest social media says the...

www.khq.com

Comments / 0

Related
kadn.com

Opelousas Museum and Interpretive Center Re-Opening

The Opelousas Museum and Interpretive Center will once again open its doors. Beginning December 28, the public is invited to visit. Exhibits cover prehistory, agriculture, home and family, business, music and food. One room is dedicated to the Civil War, and two rooms house the Geraldine Smith Welch Doll Collection of over 400 dolls. The Rod Milburn exhibit holds memorabilia of the Olympic Gold Medalist. The museum also holds the Louisiana Video Collection Library and the Southwest Louisiana Zydeco Music Festival Archives.
OPELOUSAS, LA
Deerfield Valley News

Free admission, snowshoes at Clark

WILLIAMSTOWN, MA - The Clark will offer free admission for all throughout January 2022. As a way of saying thanks to those who have visited, and as a way of welcoming to new visitors, the institute is pushing the doors of the museum wide open and hopes people will visit often to tour the galleries and special exhibitions.
LIFESTYLE
iBerkshires.com

Clark Art Offering Free Admission in January

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Clark Art Institute will offer free admission for all visitors for the month of January 2022. "We believe that the ability to see and appreciate art is fundamental to enhancing and understanding the human experience. As a means of encouraging people to make time in their lives to enjoy the power of art, we have decided to offer free admission throughout the month of January," said Olivier Meslay, Hardymon Director of the Clark. "We continually hear from people that the chance to walk our trails or visit our galleries has been particularly meaningful over the last two years and has helped to provide a source of respite and relaxation. As a way of saying 'thank you' to those who have visited, and as a way of saying ‘welcome' to new visitors, we are pushing the doors of the museum wide open and hope people will visit often to tour our galleries and special exhibitions."
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Charles Clary featured at Thyen-Clark Cultural Center January and February

Jasper Community Arts with support from Meyer Distributing will present the work of South Carolina paper artist Charles Clary for the months of January and February at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center. Clary uses paper to create a world of fiction that challenges the viewer to suspend disbelief and venture into...
JASPER, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Falls#The Helena Lewis#The Interpretive Center#Acting Center
101.9 The Bull

Don Harrington Discovery Center Free Admission? Yup, Here’s When.

Ah yes, the holiday season. We all love it. Well...for the most part. You see, there's that little part about the kids being on Christmas vacation from school. With Amarillo ISD blessing the kids with a three week vacation this year, parents are already pulling their hair out trying to figure out how to keep them occupied with things to do. Well thanks to Don Harrington Discovery Center, parents are going to at least get one day of a reprieve.
AMARILLO, TX
WVNews

Lewis County Senior Center Transportation and Menu

Daily: Weston Arbors, 10 a.m.; Criss Manor, 8:15 and 10:15 a.m.; Weston Commons, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday: Walmart, 12:30 p.m. Call to be put on the list. Thursday: Clover Fork, Orlando, Oil Creek and Walkersville. Out-of-county transportation: Requests for transportation to medical appointments must be made in advance by calling David...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
glasstire.com

Rockport Center for the Arts Appoints Kathleen Clark as Education Coordinator

Kathleen Clark, a recent University of Houston (UH) graduate, has joined the Rockport Center for the Arts as the organization’s Education Coordinator. Ms. Clark was born and raised in the Rio Grande Valley and earned her BA in Music with a minor in Music History from the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio. Though she earned her M.A. in Arts Leadership at UH, she completed her practicum at the Art Museum of South Texas in Corpus Christi.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Big Country News

Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens Wreaths Across America Ceremony

LEWISTON - Each year, Wreaths Across America coordinates with volunteers to place wreaths on hundreds of thousands of graves nation-wide in December. Wreath-laying ceremonies are held at more than 2,500 locations across the United States, at sea and abroad. Each year, the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley Veteran's Council hosts an official wreath...
LEWISTON, ID
KHQ Right Now

Home for the Holidays Recipes - Bradley Warren

If you dislike green bean casserole, you just haven't had a good casserole yet. Luckily, Bradley and his mom are here to walk you through an easy and delicious recipe to enjoy this controversial Christmas dish!
RECIPES
CBS Baltimore

Howard County Celebrates 2021 Kwanzaa Virtually

ELLICOTT CITY Md. (WJZ) — Howard County will be hosting their 2021 Kwanza Celebration virtually, broadcasting the celebration live from the Owen Brown Interfaith Center. The celebration will feature inspiring speeches and performances that explore the seven principles of Kwanzaa: unity creativity self-determination collective responsibility cooperative economics purpose faith The event is be hosted by Executive Calvin Ball and the Howard County Office of Human Rights & Equity. “Kwanzaa reminds us to honor family, culture, and community,” Ball said. “Sharing in the seven principles of Kwanzaa provides guidance for all our lives and celebrates that diversity and inclusion make us a stronger, united community. I look forward to honoring the...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Morning Journal

Oberlin Heritage Center closed until Jan. 18

The Oberlin Heritage Center, 73 1/2 S. Professor St. in Oberlin, has announced that it is closing to the public because of the novel coronavirus. Due to the current spike in COVID cases in Lorain County, the Oberlin Heritage Center will be closed to the public beginning Friday, Dec. 24, through Tuesday, Jan. 18,” according to a news release. “The staff at (Oberlin Heritage Center) would like to thank our members and the general public for your continued understanding during this difficult time.”
OBERLIN, OH
The Clinton Journal

Smithsonian Institution traveling exhibit coming to Clinton Jan. 3- Feb. 5

CLINTON — Vespasian Warner Public Library will host a traveling exhibit from the Smithsonian Institution starting in January. The Illinois Humanities Council notified the library in early 2020 it was selected as one of the sites in the state for the exhibit, Voices and Votes: Democracy in America. The exhibit is part of the Smithsonian’s “Museum on Main Street exhibition program.
CLINTON, IL
KHQ Right Now

Christmas Fund Challenge helping animals in the Electric City

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - ‘Tis the season for holiday giving, and at the Maclean Cameron Animal Adoption Center, a Christmas Fund Challenge was initiated. It was requested by two anonymous donors and they agreed to match donations. "So, they said that they would match all donations to the Christmas...
ELECTRIC CITY, WA
CBS Baltimore

McDaniel College And Carroll County Arts Council Host ‘Icons of American Animation’ Exhibit

WESTMINSTER, M.d. (WJZ) — McDaniel College and the Carroll County Arts Council are cohosting “Icons of American Animation”, an exhibit highlighting culturally and aesthetically significant animations from the 20th century. The exhibit will feature more than 150 pieces of original art highlighting work from legendary animation studios like Disney, Fleischer, Warner Bros., Hanna-Barbera, UPA, MGM, Pixar, among others. The exhibit is curated by Robert Lemieux, Associate Professor of Communication and Cinema at McDaniel. “This is the fourth collaborative exhibition I have been a part of at McDaniel, and it is, by far, the most comprehensive,” Lemieux said. “The artwork speaks to the rich history of one of the most popular and influential art forms in America.” The art will be presented in a variety of art elements, including animation cels, storyboards, model sheets, layout drawings, and concept art. The exhibit is free and open to the public, and will run simultaneously from Jan. 3 to Mar. 12 at both McDaniel College’s Esther Prangley Rice Gallery and Carroll County Arts Council’s Tevis Gallery. A public reception will take place on Jan. 27, from 5-7 p.m. at the Carroll County Arts Council and 5:30-7:30 p.m. at McDaniel College.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
KHQ Right Now

Downtown Helena Labor Shortages Continue Through The Holidays

HELENA, Mont. - Downtown Helena is full of businesses for all your last-minute gift-giving needs, but what you may not see, is the businesses struggling with labor shortages. Nearly every business must navigate labor shortages these days. Between COVID-19 and an unstable economy, the working landscape is ever-changing, and if businesses can't find the extra help during the holidays, it means one of two things. Either they limit their hours or work overtime. And I asked local business owner Amanda Glass just how difficult this has been for her.
HELENA, MT
WVNews

Lewis County Senior Center Transportation and Menu

Daily: Weston Arbors, 10 a.m.; Criss Manor, 8:15 and 10:15 a.m.; Weston Commons, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday: Walmart, 12:30 p.m. Call to be put on the list. Thursday: Clover Fork, Orlando, Oil Creek and Walkersville. Out-of-county transportation: Requests for transportation to medical appointments must be made in advance by calling David...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy