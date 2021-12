If the idea of shifting your brick-and-mortar store online has been giving you the “Should I or Should I not” vibe, then we’re here to set your mind straight. In this era, the internet has become a super-important part of our lives, and running a brick-and-mortar business without following the online rules is an idea that will not work. Why is that? Well, the reason isn’t that hard to guess. Today, people prefer the virtual world instead of picking up their keys and driving to a store to get what they want. Chances are, your current customers are already searching for a way to purchase your services/products online.

