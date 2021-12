There was a time when I’d write React, Angular, and Ember as a kind of generic grouping of three major JavaScript frameworks. And maybe just because three is a nice number, that became React, Vue, and Angular over time, thanks to Vue having shot up in popularity over the years. Ember, in my view, has always been a bit of an underdog, but not because it isn’t actively developed, doesn’t offer a great modern web development story, or doesn’t have a strong community of super fans.

