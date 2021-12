Gwinnett County Public Schools will once again use a staggered start to in-person instruction when the 2022-2023 school year begins. The district unveiled the calendar for the next school year on Thursday. It shows that kindergartners, first-, sixth- and ninth-graders will be in the classroom when the school year begins on Aug. 3, 2022. All other students will begin the school year online that day, but then head to school for in-person instruction starting the following day.

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA ・ 10 DAYS AGO