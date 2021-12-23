ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Brazil registers 3,645 new coronavirus cases, 137 deaths

By Syndicated Content
froggyweb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil registered 3,645 new cases...

froggyweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Brazil registers 92 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday; data incomplete

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil registered 92 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday and 3,826 additional cases, according to data released by the nation’s Health Ministry, though the statistics were incomplete because eight of 27 federative units failed to provide updated numbers following a Friday hacking incident. The South American...
PUBLIC HEALTH
froggyweb.com

China reports 77 new COVID-19 cases on Dec 21 vs 81 a day earlier

BEIJING (Reuters) – China reported 77 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 21, down from 81 a day earlier, its health authority said on Wednesday. Of the new infections, 57 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, unchanged from a day earlier. Most of the new local cases were in the northwestern province of Shaanxi.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters#The Health Ministry
froggyweb.com

Sweden tightens COVID restrictions as cases mount

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sweden will urge all employees to work from home if possible and impose tighter rules for social distancing, the government said on Tuesday, as it ratchets up restrictions aimed at fighting a surge in new infections of the COVID-19 virus. The new rules also will also...
PUBLIC HEALTH
froggyweb.com

Japan suspects first case of community spread of Omicron

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan has found its first suspected instance of community spread infection from the Omicron variant of coronavirus, the governor of Osaka prefecture said on Wednesday. Three cases in the prefecture of Osaka were determined to be the Omicron variant but the infection route was not clear and they...
PUBLIC HEALTH
froggyweb.com

Portugal imposes post-Christmas COVID-19 curbs as Omicron cases surge

LISBON (Reuters) – Portugal on Tuesday ordered nightclubs and bars to shut doors and told people to work from home from Dec. 26 to at least Jan. 9 to control the spread of COVID-19 over the holiday period. Prime Minister Antonio Costa also announced that a negative coronavirus test...
PUBLIC HEALTH
froggyweb.com

No change to Japan COVID-19 restrictions despite Omicron transmission

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s government is not considering an immediate change to current COVID-19 restrictions, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Thursday, a day after community transmission of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was discovered. The government confirmed on Wednesday that a family of three based...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Brazil
froggyweb.com

Fourth COVID-19 shot needed, says German health minister

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said on Wednesday that a fourth vaccination will be necessary in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic due to the more contagious Omicron variant. He said that Germany has ordered 80 million doses of a vaccine made by Biontech specifically targeting...
PUBLIC HEALTH
froggyweb.com

In under-vaccinated Congo, fourth COVID-19 wave fills hospitals

KINSHASA (Reuters) – At the St Joseph COVID Treatment Centre in Kinshasa, patients lie in ramshackle rooms breathing oxygen from old tanks. The clinic has 38 beds, and all but one are occupied. In a backyard littered with medical equipment, tents are needed to cope with the overflow. Democratic...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Week

South Africa's ferocious Omicron wave already appears to be 'past the peak,' medical experts say

In South Africa, the Omicron coronavirus variant that roared in like a lion in mid-November appears to be going out like a lamb a month later. The country reported a record-high 27,000 new COVID-19 cases last Thursday, almost all of them the Omicron strain, but that number dropped to 15,424 on Tuesday, The Associated Press reports. And in Omicron epicenter Gauteng province, "the decrease started earlier and has continued," offering "one tantalizing hint — far from conclusive yet — that Omicron infections may recede quickly after a ferocious spike."
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Brazil flooding death toll mounts, thousands more displaced

The death toll from heavy rains that have battered the Brazilian state of Bahia since November rose to 18 on Sunday, amid incessant torrents that have displaced 35,000 people, authorities said. Bahia firefighters confirmed the death of a 60-year-old man who drowned in a river in the south of the state on Sunday. Two people are also missing, while 19,580 have been displaced and another 16,001 forced to seek shelter, bringing the number of people driven from their homes to 35,000, the Bahia civil protection agency Sudec said. Another 286 people have been injured since the start of the downpours, Sudec added.
ENVIRONMENT
froggyweb.com

Merck and Pfizer COVID-19 pills effective against Omicron -U.S. FDA official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Available data indicates that both Merck’s and Pfizer’s COVID-19 anti-viral treatments are effective against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, a top U.S. Federal Drug Administration official said on Thursday. “The available data that we have indicates that both paxlovid and molnupiravir are effective...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
froggyweb.com

Lower risk of hospital admission from Omicron, UK says

LONDON (Reuters) -There is a lower risk of hospitalisation for people with the Omicron coronavirus variant compared to Delta, but the higher transmissibility of Omicron could still lead to significant numbers needing hospital treatment, the UK government said. Analysis of preliminary data by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) showed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

China's Xi'an imposes 'strictest' controls to halt Covid outbreak

The locked-down Chinese city of Xi'an on Monday tightened Covid-19 controls to the "strictest" level, banning residents from driving cars around town in an effort to control the country's worst outbreak in 21 months. China has stuck to a "zero-Covid" strategy of tight border restrictions, lengthy quarantines and targeted lockdowns as Beijing prepares to welcome thousands of overseas visitors for February's Winter Olympics. But historic Xi'an -- where 13 million residents are facing their fifth day of home confinement -- is at the centre of a flare-up that has pushed nationwide daily infections to their highest numbers since March last year. Restrictions tightened further on Monday as Xi'an announced it would impose the "strictest social control measures", according to a city government social media account.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Here’s who is banning travel to the U.S. due to COVID

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli ministers on Monday agreed to ban travel to the United States, Canada and eight other countries amid the rapid, global spread of the omicron variant. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office announced the decision following a Cabinet vote. The rare move to red-list the U.S. comes amid rising coronavirus infections in Israel […]
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy