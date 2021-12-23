ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daiichi Sankyo, AstraZeneca Begin Phase III Trial of Enhertu in HER2-Mutant NSCLC

NEW YORK – Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca on Thursday said that the first patient with HER2-mutant advanced non-small cell lung cancer has received treatment in a Phase III trial comparing their antibody-drug conjugate trastuzumab deruxtecan (Enhertu) against an immunotherapy-chemotherapy combination in the first-line setting. The DESTINY-Lung04 trial is...

