ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Japan to put off sending officials to Beijing Olympics, NHK says

By Syndicated Content
froggyweb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Japan is likely to shelve plans to...

froggyweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Germany warns China its recent naval mission was just a teaser

Germany's naval chief has said the country's recent deployment of a warship into the South China Sea was a ?teaser? intended to signal to Beijing that Berlin planned to ramp up its military presence in the disputed waters. Speaking from on board the Bayern frigate on Tuesday, Vice Admiral Kay-Achim...
MILITARY
Business Insider

China threatened to send Lithuania to the 'garbage bin of history' after it stood up to Beijing by strengthening ties with Taiwan

China is threatened Lithuania over its strengthening relationship with Taiwan. The tiny European nation allowed Taiwan to open an office in its capital, Vilnius. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own, reacted furiously and downgraded relations with Lithuania. China threatened to consign the tiny European state of Lithuania to "the...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhk#Beijing Olympics Nhk#Reuters
froggyweb.com

Figure skating-Hanyu seals Olympic berth with Japan championships win

(Reuters) – Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu booked his place at the Beijing Winter Games by defending his singles crown at the Japanese national championships with a superb display in which he almost became the first skater to land a quadruple axel in competition. Hanyu, who won Olympic figure skating...
SPORTS
froggyweb.com

Japan suspects first case of community spread of Omicron

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan has found its first suspected instance of community spread infection from the Omicron variant of coronavirus, the governor of Osaka prefecture said on Wednesday. Three cases in the prefecture of Osaka were determined to be the Omicron variant but the infection route was not clear and they...
PUBLIC HEALTH
froggyweb.com

Sweden tightens COVID restrictions as cases mount

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sweden will urge all employees to work from home if possible and impose tighter rules for social distancing, the government said on Tuesday, as it ratchets up restrictions aimed at fighting a surge in new infections of the COVID-19 virus. The new rules also will also...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
froggyweb.com

Brazil sees 3,451 new coronavirus cases, 143 deaths

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil registered 3,451 new cases of coronavirus and 143 further COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo; Editing by Chris Reese)
PUBLIC HEALTH
froggyweb.com

Sputnik V due to submit vaccine data to WHO by end December

GENEVA (Reuters) – The Russian maker of the COVID-19 Sputnik V vaccine is due to submit its latest data by the end of December, with manufacturing site inspections expected to follow in February, a World Health Organization (WHO) official said on Monday. Rogerio Gaspar, WHO regulation director, gave the...
WORLD
froggyweb.com

No change to Japan COVID-19 restrictions despite Omicron transmission

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s government is not considering an immediate change to current COVID-19 restrictions, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Thursday, a day after community transmission of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was discovered. The government confirmed on Wednesday that a family of three based...
PUBLIC HEALTH
froggyweb.com

Fourth COVID-19 shot needed, says German health minister

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said on Wednesday that a fourth vaccination will be necessary in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic due to the more contagious Omicron variant. He said that Germany has ordered 80 million doses of a vaccine made by Biontech specifically targeting...
PUBLIC HEALTH
froggyweb.com

U.S. names Under Secretary Zeya as special coordinator for Tibet

(Reuters) – The United States on Monday named Under Secretary of State Uzra Zeya as special coordinator for Tibetan issues, saying she would lead U.S. efforts to preserve the Chinese-ruled territory’s religious, cultural, and linguistic heritage in the face of human rights abuses by Beijing. China has consistently...
FOREIGN POLICY
froggyweb.com

Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes Japan’s Ryukyu Islands – EMSC

(Reuters) – An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck the Ryukyu Islands in the far southwest of Japan on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), the EMSC said. It later downgraded the magnitude to 5.4. There were...
ENVIRONMENT
froggyweb.com

Olympics-Norway’s Flugstad Oestberg to miss Beijing Games

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Norway’s double Olympic cross country skiing champion Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg will miss the 2022 Games in Beijing due to health issues, the country’s winter sports governing body said on Sunday. The Norwegian Ski Federation (NSF) said the 31-year-old, who won gold in the team...
SPORTS
froggyweb.com

China talks up ‘green’ Olympics but prepares to fight smog

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (Reuters) – China is using the Winter Olympic Games to drive its efforts to improve the environment, but smog-prone capital Beijing is still preparing for the worst as the opening ceremony looms. Beijing has improved its air quality since China won its bid to host the Games,...
SPORTS
Interesting Engineering

China Steps In the Metaverse with Baidu: Meet Xi Rang

Chinese search engine giant Baidu has launched its own version of the metaverse, called Xi Rang, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. A video released by the media outlet shows users experiencing the metaverse through virtual reality (VR) headsets and handheld controllers. Following Facebook's rebranding to Meta, the word Metaverse...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Spies, submarines and sparkling wine: Strange diplomatic spats in 2021

It has been a year marked by diplomatic rows. But while the troubles between the US and China, Russia and Ukraine, Belarus and half of Europe, and the two Koreas dominated the headlines, other high-profile and frankly unusual disputes have played out.Here are the top diplomatic spats of 2021 you may have missed: Britain v FranceThe history books are always repeating themselves, especially when it comes to these two countries. The neighbouring rivals may not be the world powers they once were, but both reverted to type throughout 2021.  They clashed on Brexit, security, Covid and fishing. Boris Johnson spoke...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy