Mykonos Mobile

hardcoredroid.com

Why Opt for Mobile Casinos?

2020 brought us closer to the digital world. According to Statistica, the number of smartphone users in the world will reach about 6648 million in 2022. This means that the number of mobile users will surge, opening a vast world of mobile-friendly games, casinos, and other websites. Mobile Casinos are in vogue, all thanks to the fast internet speed and ease of playing. Well, there are a lot of other reasons that have helped users to switch to mobile casinos. In this comprehensive article, you will get to know all about them in detail. So, let’s begin!
HOBBIES
TrendHunter.com

Mobile Outdoor Workspace Chairs

Working remotely has become a mainstay reality for many professionals, which is seeing new solutions like the Lull World freelance workspace chair being created to maximize efficiency for those looking to take their work outside. The workstation consists of a hammock seat that is held in place using a frame...
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Highly Balanced Mobility Solutions

The Hyundai MobED has been unveiled by the Hyundai Motor Group as a mobility platform solution that could work to greatly enhance capabilities for a wide range of implementations. The electric Mobile Eccentric Droid (MobED) is equipped with four wheels that are independently steered and will even maintain the level...
TECHNOLOGY
TrendHunter.com

Anime-Inspired Mobile Games

'Square Enix,' the massive entertainment corporation based in Japan, has announced the release of 'Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile,' a smartphone game based on the iconic 'Fullmetal Alchemist' (FMA) anime series. This mobile game is set to be released in the summer of 2022 and was announced as part of FMA's 20th-anniversary celebrations.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Best 2021 Mobile Games

The best mobile games use the medium to deliver engaging gameplay and gripping story, and 2021 saw a number of pocket-sized gems. From lovingly crafted RPGs to fresh spins on existing franchises, 2021 was a stellar year for mobile gaming: here’s GameSpot’s best mobile games of the year.
VIDEO GAMES
Green Industry Pros

Bobcat Machine IQ Mobile App

Bobcat has a new way for contractors to stay connected to their machines through the Bobcat Machine IQ Wireless Communication (Machine IQ) mobile app. Equipment owners can take advantage of all the benefits of Machine IQ Basics and Machine IQ Health and Security to check on the health of machines and remotely track information that enhances maintenance, security and performance – now from their mobile devices.
CELL PHONES
TrendHunter.com

Metaverse Mobility Exhibits

Hyundai Mobis is attending CES 2022 in person and the virtual world, and in the case of the latter, the vehicle technology leader is inviting visitors to create a personalized avatar and experience the metaverse. The M.Vision POP and M.Vision 2GO concept vehicles can be experienced in the metaverse by uploading an avatar to Hyundai Mobis' metaverse space, M. Vision Town, and taking the concept vehicles for a test drive.
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

EVgo Launches New Mobile App

EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) has unveiled the all-new EVgo mobile app. The app's design, features, and performance aims to provide a streamlined driver experience, giving customers personalized charging services while on the go. Customers can charge with EVgo and its roaming partners in three steps: plugin, tap to start, and...
CELL PHONES
NewsBreak
Technology
WKRG News 5

Home for the Howlidays returns to Mobile this Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile Animal Services is hosting another Home for the Howlidays adoption event on Dec. 18 in Mobile. Events like Home for the Howlidays help animals find their forever homes and reduce the number of animals that the shelter cares for during the holidays. Home for the Howlidays was […]
MOBILE, AL
Daily Mail

Amazon is shutting down its Alexa.com platform which ranks the world's most popular websites and offers SEO and competitor analysis tools after 25 years due to declining popularity

Amazon is shutting down Alexa.com – it’s global website ranking system – after 25 years of service. The system, unrelated to the firm’s voice assistant, has been monitoring traffic online to list the most popular websites around the globe since 1996. Amazon released a statement Thursday...
INTERNET
Woman's World

This Simple Phone Trick Will Stop Those Annoying Spam Calls For Good

No matter how much we try, it can seem impossible to stop spam phone calls. If you’re frustrated by endless robocalls – when a robot rattles off an automated message into your ear (or your voicemail) — you’re not alone. Some of these calls are legal, because they’re automated notifications from doctor’s offices, political campaigns, or even debt collectors. But a lot of them are illegal, and come from scammers trying to steal your money or identity. Fortunately, there’s an iPhone trick that prevents unwanted calls altogether: focus mode.
CELL PHONES
ComicBook

PS5 Restock Hits Walmart Today And It's Open to Everyone

It seems as though a PS5 restock happens at least once a week at Walmart, and your latest opportunity is happening today, December 13th. Walmart has confirmed that the next PS5 restock (Disc version only) will be available to buy right here starting at 9am PST / 12pm EST, and it's open to everyone. That is to say, most of Walmart's recent PS5 restocks have been available only to Walmart+ members, so this is a rare opportunity.
RETAIL
Fast Company

20+ smartphone apps you should delete before 2022

Ho-ho-holy cow, we made it through another crazy year! It was a time of insurrections, the continuation of the pandemic, and the introduction of an entirely new COVID-19 variant as a parting gift. And the bad news? Another new year is right around the corner. While we can’t predict what...
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

How to securely show your COVID-19 certificate on your iPhone

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — If you have to physically hand over your iPhone to present aCOVID-19 vaccination certificate, here's how to do so quickly in the most secure way possible.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Amazon sale slashes Fire tablets to just $34.99

The best-selling Fire tablets make fantastic Christmas gift ideas, and luckily for you, Amazon's latest sale is offering fantastic Fire tablet deals with prices starting at just $34.99. Amazon's Fire tablets allow you to watch all your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, and more, or...
TV SHOWS
BGR.com

10 Amazon deals you need to see on Saturday: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift cards, more

Christmas is almost here, which means a few things. First and foremost, it means you’ll hopefully get to see some friends and family to celebrate. And second, it means there’s one last chance at Amazon to get the most popular products of the season with deep discounts. From Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $179 and huge discounts on Roomba robot vacuums to a big Instant Pot sale you need to see to believe, there are so many fantastic deals on Amazon right now. You can see all of Amazon’s incredible Christmas 2021 deals right here. Or, if you just want...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Buy's holiday flash sale ends tonight: Grab $13 headphones, cheap 4K TVs and more

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. We're in that nebulous period between Black Friday and Christmas where deals materialize out of the ether and disappear just as fast. And Best Buy is fully embracing that approach with a surprise flash sale that began Friday. This flash sale ends tonight, but it is worth checking out while there's still time. Best Buy's sale brings a slew of great new offers, including over 50% off Sony-WH-XB900N noise-canceling headphones.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

This $34 Amazon find should be in every single person’s kitchen

Sometimes you find kitchen gadgets on Amazon that catch your eye right away. And once you finally get your hands on them, you wonder how you ever lived without them. It might be something sophisticated like an Instant Pot. Or, it might be simpler like the ThermoPro wireless meat thermometer that Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about. If you don’t already have one, get it while it’s on sale at the lowest price of 2021. And now, we have a new one you should add to your list. It’s called the Sinceller Automatic Electric Jar Opener, and it’s one of the...
SHOPPING
komando.com

Turn off this TV setting ASAP

With most tech gadgets, you get what you pay for. Often, that means cool features and high-quality visuals are limited to expensive devices. However, when it comes to TVs, you don’t have to pay an arm and a leg to get a five-star experience. Fiddling with your TV’s settings...
ELECTRONICS

