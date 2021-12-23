ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Should Auburn fans expect more run plays moving forward?

By Zac Blackerby
 3 days ago
There are a lot of factors that point to Auburn running the ball more in the upcoming bowl game and in 2022.

After Bryan Harsin moved on from Mike Bobo, he has hired the quarterback coach for the Seattle Seahawks, Austin Davis.

Bobo went to the air often with Bo Nix as his quarterback largely due to falling behind in games when Auburn was unable to run the ball early.

Moving forward, Auburn may have to rely on the ground game more. Tank Bigsby is returning and there are so many questions at the quarterback position.

As of now, T.J. Finley appears to be the favorite to be Auburn starts in 2022 unless Auburn lands a transfer before next season.

All of these things point to Auburn keeping it on the ground more in the Birmingham Bowl against the Houston Cougars.

Ceasar Walker of The War Rapport made this comment when he appeared on Locked On Auburn.

“I just foresee in this bowl game and moving forward, we are going to play to our strengths,” Walker said. ‘With Tank Bigsby being one of our best players on offense, one of the things that were so egregious at times last year was that we didn’t use him enough. I think Harsin has more control over the offense going into the bowl game moving forward with Austin Davis as OC, I think he wants to play to the strengths of this team and take what the defense gives him.

“Also, with there being some changes at quarterback, with Finley making his third start, you want to slow the game down for him. You want to put him in situations where you have some easy throws to take advantage of the defense and you do that by trying to establish the run.”

