Inter Milan coach Inzaghi: I'm keeping close eye on Juventus

By Carlos Volcano
Tribal Football
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi is wary of Juventus in the title race. Inzaghi has Inter clear at the top of the table during the Serie A winter recess. "I think Juventus can still have a great...

www.tribalfootball.com

Tribal Football

Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar offers encouragement to Tottenham

Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar admits a move abroad is attractive. Skriniar has been linked with Tottenham, where former Inter coach Antonio Conte is now in charge. "A new experience abroad is never a bad thing, but having said that, I am very happy at Inter and living in Milan," the Slovakia international told the Corriere della Sera newspaper.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Inter Milan coach Inzaghi admits he'd like Brozovic and Perisic to pen new deals

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi admits he'd like Marcelo Brozovic and Ivan Perisic to pen new deals. The midfield pair come off contract in June. "Brozo has to hurry up and sign his renewal! He loves Inter and everything around this club, he's an extraordinary player and for years Inter have been reliant on him," said Inzaghi.
SOCCER
goal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal 'to beat Juve to Vlahovic'

Arsenal 'to beat Juve to Vlahovic' (Il Messaggero) Spurs manager Antonio Conte has refused to guarantee the future of captain Hugo Lloris. The 34-year-old goalkeeper's contract expires at the end of the season, and Conte said he currently has other transfer priorities. He told a press conference yesterday: "For sure...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Rugani agent expects Juventus stay after Allegri 'confidence'

The agent of Daniele Rugani expects him to stay with Juventus. The defender is being linked with Lazio. “The club and the coach are betting a lot on Daniele, when he was called on, he always made excellent performances and was on the same level with the other defenders," said Davide Torchia told Calciomercato.it.
SOCCER
Simone Inzaghi
Tribal Football

Zola declares winter champions Inter Milan 'a real juggernaut'

Napoli hero Gianfranco Zola feels Inter Milan will be difficult to stop in this season's Serie A. Inter have finished the first-half of the season as winter champions. Zola said, “A real juggernaut, with excellent players. "Simone Inzaghi has done really well, it was never going to be easy...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Arteta approves Arsenal move for Barcelona midfielder Coutinho

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has approved a move for Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho. Barca have encouraged Coutinho to find a new club in January and agents are attempting to take him back to England. Mundo Deportivo says among the clubs contacted is Arsenal, where manager Mikel Arteta has approved the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Ancelotti: Of course Mbappe and Haaland want to play for Real Madrid

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has spoken openly about signing Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. PSG striker Mbappe, off contract in June, and Borussia Dortmund star Haaland have both been linked with Real Madrid. Asked by AS if he believed both strikers would want to play for Real, Ancelotti declared:...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Arsenal keeping tabs on Dest situation at Barcelona

Arsenal are keeping tabs on Sergino Dest's situation at Barcelona. The Dutch full back had been a regular starter under fellow countryman Ronald Koeman but the Catalan coach seems to have other ideas, leading many to believe that Dest could have to find a new club sooner rather than later.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Morrison, Arteta reject Man Utd boss Rangnick demanding Prem Carabao Cup exit

Former Manchester United youngster Ravel Morrison has hit out at caretaker manager Ralf Rangnick over the German's claims Premier League clubs leave the Carabao Cup. Derby midfielder Morrison has insisted that the competition provides youngsters with the opportunity to make a name for themselves and gain experience. Morrison posted to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Barcelona coach Xavi assures Dest in crunch talks

Barcelona coach Xavi has assured Sergino Dest he's in his plans. The fullback is being linked with a move away in January after a difficult first-half of the season. However, Sport says Dest is adamant he's been held back by injuries and after a crunch meeting with Xavi, has been assured he still has a future with the Catalans.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Martin Odegaard: Happy at Arsenal? Very happy!

Martin Odegaard admits he's loving his time at Arsenal. Odegaard signed outright for the Gunners in the summer from Real Madrid. The Norway captain said, "I've been through a lot despite being young, and now I'm in this fantastic team, full of young players. We are a team that is growing to get back to the top.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sports
The Independent

Graham Potter hoping return of Danny Welbeck can inspire Brighton

Brighton boss Graham Potter hopes Danny Welbeck’s return after three months on the sidelines is the catalyst for a turnaround in results following the club’s 11-game winless run in the Premier League Welbeck scored the winner as Brighton moved into the Champions League places with a 2-1 victory over Leicester on September 19 but then suffered a recurrence of a hamstring injury against Crystal Palace eight days later.That necessitated an operation and while Welbeck has been convalescing, the Seagulls sit 13th at Christmas even if they have only lost three times since last prevailing in the top-flight against the Foxes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

When is the Africa Cup of Nations and which Premier League players are going?

The Africa Cup of Nations is due to start in January, despite earlier doubts over whether it would go ahead due to the surge in Covid cases.The tournament has already been postponed twice but Cameroon are now set to play hosts next month, meaning Premier League clubs will be left without several stars for varying lengths of time, depending on when call-ups are enforced and how long nations stay involved.The squads for the competition are yet to be confirmed and so it’s uncertain precisely who will be leaving. But one player all but guaranteed to be the face of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Belgium coach Martinez eager for Hazard to see more Real Madrid action

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has concerns about Eden Hazard's lack of gametime at Real Madrid this season. Hazard has started to find himself featuring in Carlo Ancelotti's plans at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, but Martinez is hoping to see his star player get even more minutes going forward. "His lack...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Aston Villa watching Bologna left-back Aaron Hickey

Aston Villa are watching Bologna left-back Aaron Hickey. BirminghamLive says Aston Villa are admirers of the 19-year-old and have sent scouts to watch him in action this season. The Scotland international has also been tracked by Leeds United. However, such has been Hickey's form, that the former Hearts defender could...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Inter Milan planning quiet winter market - with one exception

Inter Milan are planning a quiet winter market. That's according to Sky Italia's transfer expert Gianluca di Marzio. Di Marzio says the only business the Serie A leaders could do is to find a replacement for Matias Vecino. “Vecino could decide to leave, and in this case he would be...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Real Madrid coach Ancelotti says Benzema stands alone

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says Karim Benzema stands alone for the type of striker he is. The No 9 was in Ballon d'Or contention this year and while he was beaten to the 'Best Striker' award by Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski, Ancelotti is in no doubt he has the best in the business in Benzema.
SOCCER

