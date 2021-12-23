ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At Least Two Dead In Northern Minnesota Fire

By Kim David
KROC News
KROC News
 3 days ago
Bemidji, MN (KROC AM News) - A tragedy is unfolding in northern Minnesota. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office...

KROC News

Kasson Teen Hurt in Crash

Berne, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Kasson teenager ended up in the hospital following a rollover crash Sunday morning. The State Patrol says 19-year-old Katie Huemoeller was driving an SUV that struck a guardrail and then rolled just before 11:30 AM. She was driving north on Highway 57 when the crash occurred at the intersection with Dodge County Road 24, just north of the site where the Berne Wood-Fired Pizza and Concert Series is held.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KROC News

Deadly Crash in East-Central Minnesota

Harris, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in east-central Minnesota have identified the victim of a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. The Chisago County Sheriff's Office says 57-year-old Brenda Hanson of Harris was a passenger in one of the two vehicles that collided on a rural road just west of Harris around 4 PM. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
KROC News

Two of Minnesota’s Coziest Towns are in Southeast Minnesota

Wintertime is a time that we all want to feel cozy in Minnesota. There are all sorts of ways to stay warm and cozy but there are whole towns around Minnesota, including in southeast Minnesota, that are considered to be the coziest in the state. There are two on this list of nine, made by Only in Your State, that are right here in southeast Minnesota. There are also two that are close to southeast Minnesota that are in the top nine.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

ATV Collides With Ambulance In Southern Minnesota

Minnesota Lake, MN (KROC AM News) - The driver of an ATV was taken to the hospital by ambulance after being involved in a traffic crash in southern Minnesota Thursday. The State Patrol says he collided with an ambulance. The crash happened around 5:30 pm in Minnesota Lake. The State...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Safety
KROC News

Carbon Monoxide Listed As Killer Of Minnesota Family

Moorhead, MN (KROC AM News) - The suspicions of many in the Moorhead, Minnesota community were correct. The Moorhead Police Dept. Wednesday released more information about the seven family members who were found dead in their home last Saturday. The MPD says results of blood tests “listed a lethal level...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Albert Lea Man Charged With Setting Woman On Fire

Albert Lea, MN (KROC AM News) - An Albert Lea man is accused of setting a woman on fire, leaving her with serious burns. And the house where the incident happened was apparently destroyed. Albert Lea police officers and firefighters were called to a house fire Wednesday morning and found...
ALBERT LEA, MN
KROC News

Man Killed by Austin Police After More Than 24-Hour Standoff

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a fatal officer-involved shooting in Austin last night. A news release from Austin Police Chief David McKichan says the deadly shooting occurred during a confrontation at a Kwik Trip convenience store shortly after 9:30 PM following a more than 24-hour long standoff at a nearby apartment complex. McKichan says the man was armed with a knife, and at one point, one of the officers fired their gun and shot the man. Despite efforts to render medical assistance, the man died at the scene.
AUSTIN, MN
KROC News

200+ Salad Kits Recalled in Minnesota Due to Major Illness and Deaths

If you are rushing off to the grocery store and frustrated that there aren't any salad kits available, it's not because of a shortage. It's because of a huge investigation by the CDC due to several people reporting sickness after eating packaged salads that were sold throughout the country, including in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. One of the outbreaks is linked to the brand Fresh Express and the other is linked to Dole. So far, a total of 22 people have been hospitalized, and unfortunately, three people have died.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Three-Vehicle Crash North Of Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - One person was hurt in a three-vehicle crash north of Rochester Tuesday. The accident happened at the intersection of Highway 63 and Highway 247 around 6:00 am. The State Patrol says a pickup truck was driving west on Highway 247 when it collided with...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Perennial Rochester Criminal Arrested Again

Rochester, MN - A local man described by authorities as a perennial criminal is in trouble again. Rochester police arrested 28-year-old Matthew Tlougan early Monday after finding him inside a house that was being renovated. The house is located in the 10 block of 7th Ave SE and its owners...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Somber Christmas Eve Event To Be Held In Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A somber annual ceremony is scheduled to be held in Rochester Friday. The Rochester Fire Department will hold the event at 8:45 a.m.at the Silver Lake Firefighters Memorial to remember two firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice on Christmas Eve, 1953. Ambrose Riley and...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Winona Man Sentence For Shooting Rochester Man

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Winona man has been ordered to prison for his involvement in a shooting in Rochester last year. Dashaun Pittman, who will work his 24th birthday tomorrow behind bars, was sentenced today to five years in prison for his conviction on a felony charge for illegal possession of a firearm or ammunition. He entered into a plea agreement in August that resulted in the dismissal of a second-degree assault charge.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Why Your 2022 Minnesota License Plate Tabs Could Be Delayed

If you need to renew your Minnesota license plate tabs early in 2022, here's a head's up that they could be delayed in getting to you. For nearly two years now, we've all been dealing with the ongoing pandemic and how it has affected many parts of our lives. From cancelations to events and activities taking place virtually, things have been different.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Possible Slick Roads In Parts Of Southeast Minnesota

La Crosse, WI (KROC AM News ) - Be careful when heading out Thursday morning. The National Weather Service is advising motorists in Olmsted, Wabasha, Winona Counties to be prepared for slippery conditions. The Weather Service says a band of light freezing rain is expected to move across the area....
MINNESOTA STATE
