There are 500 students at School 11 in Clifton, New Jersey, and school counselor Laura Tunnell prides herself on striving to know each kid’s name. That’s not easy when children are “in and out and they are wearing masks,” says Tunnell, but she works hard at it. She does this not only because she loves her job but because she wants all the students to have what they need, including “comfort, food, to feel loved and safe,” says the alumna, who received two degrees from Caldwell—a bachelor’s in psychology and a master’s in counseling with specialization in school counseling.

CALDWELL, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO