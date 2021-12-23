True Confessions: Holiday Edition

Festivus for the rest of us! Every Seinfeld super fan remembers the classic holiday from the television show involving George and the rest of the Costanzas. There were so many iconic moments from the program of the ten years that it was on television. Do you remember the one about the Marine Biologist? There was the one about The Rye. The one about the Big Salad. The lists go on and on. It was the perfect show about nothing. However, what about Festivus? Well, here is the true story behind the holiday.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO