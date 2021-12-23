ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Inter Milan defender Federico Dimarco delighted penning new deal

By Carlos Volcano
Tribal Football
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInter Milan defender Federico Dimarco has signed a new contract to 2026. The 24 year-old has been with Inter since he was seven years of age. He has spent time...

www.tribalfootball.com

Tribal Football

Inter Milan coach Inzaghi delighted with Ranocchia and Calhanoglu

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi is delighted with the form of Andrea Ranocchia and Hakan Calhanoglu. Calhanoglu arrived in the summer from AC Milan, while Ranocchia has impressed when stepping in where necessary. Inzaghi said: “The one who surprised me the most was Andrea Ranocchia. We had to win games...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar offers encouragement to Tottenham

Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar admits a move abroad is attractive. Skriniar has been linked with Tottenham, where former Inter coach Antonio Conte is now in charge. "A new experience abroad is never a bad thing, but having said that, I am very happy at Inter and living in Milan," the Slovakia international told the Corriere della Sera newspaper.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Inter Milan coach Inzaghi: We've tried to sign Dzeko for years

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi says they adjusted well to Romelu Lukaku's sale to Chelsea. Inzaghi admits Edin Dzeko has fitted in seamlessly since his arrival from Roma. “I trained Lukaku for a week, he is a great player," said Inzaghi. “His exit really wasn't in the air, we had only planned to sell Hakimi.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Inter Milan coach Inzaghi hopes to keep squad together

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi insists he'd be happy to keep his squad together. Alexis Sanchez has been linked with an exit, but it seems as if Stefano Sensi and Matias Vecino are the more likely to depart. “My priority would be to keep everyone," said Inzaghi. "But we'll see...
SOCCER
Person
Federico Dimarco
Tribal Football

Zola declares winter champions Inter Milan 'a real juggernaut'

Napoli hero Gianfranco Zola feels Inter Milan will be difficult to stop in this season's Serie A. Inter have finished the first-half of the season as winter champions. Zola said, “A real juggernaut, with excellent players. "Simone Inzaghi has done really well, it was never going to be easy...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Ancelotti: Of course Mbappe and Haaland want to play for Real Madrid

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has spoken openly about signing Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. PSG striker Mbappe, off contract in June, and Borussia Dortmund star Haaland have both been linked with Real Madrid. Asked by AS if he believed both strikers would want to play for Real, Ancelotti declared:...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Arteta approves Arsenal move for Barcelona midfielder Coutinho

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has approved a move for Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho. Barca have encouraged Coutinho to find a new club in January and agents are attempting to take him back to England. Mundo Deportivo says among the clubs contacted is Arsenal, where manager Mikel Arteta has approved the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Arsenal keeping tabs on Dest situation at Barcelona

Arsenal are keeping tabs on Sergino Dest's situation at Barcelona. The Dutch full back had been a regular starter under fellow countryman Ronald Koeman but the Catalan coach seems to have other ideas, leading many to believe that Dest could have to find a new club sooner rather than later.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Morrison, Arteta reject Man Utd boss Rangnick demanding Prem Carabao Cup exit

Former Manchester United youngster Ravel Morrison has hit out at caretaker manager Ralf Rangnick over the German's claims Premier League clubs leave the Carabao Cup. Derby midfielder Morrison has insisted that the competition provides youngsters with the opportunity to make a name for themselves and gain experience. Morrison posted to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Barcelona coach Xavi assures Dest in crunch talks

Barcelona coach Xavi has assured Sergino Dest he's in his plans. The fullback is being linked with a move away in January after a difficult first-half of the season. However, Sport says Dest is adamant he's been held back by injuries and after a crunch meeting with Xavi, has been assured he still has a future with the Catalans.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Anthony Elanga delighted with new Man Utd deal: My ultimate ambition

Anthony Elanga has signed a new contract with Manchester United to 2026. Elanga, 19, joined United's Academy at the age of 12 and has made five appearances for the first team so far. The Sweden Under-21 international memorably scored on just his second Premier League start, in last season's 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.
PREMIER LEAGUE
