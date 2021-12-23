ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Days of browsing garden catalogs are mostly over

By Editor
lawrencecountypress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBesides this being the multiple holiday season with Christmas and then New Year’s back-to-back, it’s also the time when many gardeners start planning their landscapes and plantings for the coming year. One of my favorite things to do in past years was to gather all the seed...

www.lawrencecountypress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tree Hugger

Sustainable DIY Projects for Your Garden Over the Holidays

Since many people have some time off work over the holiday season, this can be a great time to get on with some useful DIY projects in the garden. If the weather where you live is very cold at this time of year, then you may be inclined to stay indoors. But it is worthwhile dressing warmly and spending some time outdoors readying the garden for the growing season to come. This is a chance to get up close and personal with nature in a winter garden.
GARDENING
Circleville Herald

Pickaway to Garden: Happy holly days

Holidays, Holy days, Holly days, hay, I’m a plant guy. How else should I spell them? Holly is a plant for the season. It is mentioned in many Christmas songs, used for decorations and, with its bright red berries and green leaves, it is the colors of Christmas. Greenery...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
Telegraph-Forum

Over the Garden Fence: The history of mistletoe

Did you ever kiss beneath mistletoe? If so, you touched tradition older than the birth of Christ. Historically, there are two theories about how mistletoe came to be a plant used to encourage kissing. The first is traced to the druids, those pagan priests of ancient Britain and Gaul. Mistletoe...
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garden Plants#Gardeners#Christmas#Msu Extension Service#Sears#Covid
Inhabitat.com

Smart home garden LetPot has a 30-day self-watering system

If you love indoor plants as much as we do, you’ll be thrilled with this new modular, self-watering system called LetPot. This growing system has a 30-day water tank and is fully automated and controlled by smart phone. LetPot is currently an already-over-goal Kickstarter that includes smart app, recyclable containers and solar-charging LED grow lights.
ELECTRONICS
farmforum.net

Gardening to Give program engages over 600 Iowans

AMES, Iowa — During the 2021 gardening season, participants in Iowa State University Extension and Outreach’s Gardening to Give program engaged over 600 Iowans who donated nearly 3,000 lbs. of produce to local food pantries and citizens in their communities across the state. Gardening to Give was developed...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
FanSided

Is Olive Garden open on Christmas Day 2021?

Christmas is here and while traditions are the name of the game when it comes to the holidays, not everyone sticks to them or has the time or talent to make a big meal. Sometimes getting takeout from Olive Garden or going to the restaurant is the only option. But is Olive Garden even open on Christmas?
RESTAURANTS
Ohio Capital Journal

Take a moment for yourself this holiday season

A moment. That’s all. I want a moment. To find Orion. In the ink black December night, the familiar constellation is oddly comforting to me. It’s always there on a frigid evening no matter what kind of day I’ve had or what existential threat on Planet Earth is sending my stress levels to the moon.  […] The post Take a moment for yourself this holiday season appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
LIFESTYLE
CBS Pittsburgh

KD Sunday Spotlight: Scent With Love Uses Donated Flowers To Bring Joy To Others

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s common to see rows and rows of flowers at weddings, events and grocery stores. Well one local organization won’t let those beautiful bouquets go to waste. This week, we’re shining a light on this blooming non-profit that repurposes flowers to those who could use a smile. It’s called Scent with Love. President Ellen Gaus says the organization collects flower donations from weddings, events and grocery stores like Trader Joe’s. Then they deliver the flowers to those who could use a smile. Some organizations they have donated flowers to include Eden’s Farm, Hillman Cancer Center, the Ronald McDonald house, Harbour Senior Living, and dozens of other nursing homes, hospitals and non-profit organizations. For more information to volunteer, donate or suggest places to donate, contact Ellen at swlflowers@gmail.com or go to Scent with Love’s Facebook page.
CHARITIES
Mashed

Throw Away Pasta Immediately If You Notice This

Of all the staples in our pantry, pasta just might top the list when it comes to convenience, availability, and price. Good-quality pasta can be found in a huge variety of stores and supermarkets, it's not very expensive, and dried versions can last a long time in the cupboard (via BBC). Our list of favorite dishes stretches long: From creamy lemon pasta to fresh summer vegetable pasta, you can catch us in the kitchen using this endlessly versatile starch to whip up meals that are filling and delicious.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
kidsactivitiesblog.com

What Is The ‘4 Gift Rule’ Everyone Is Talking About?

Christmas is nearing and that means holiday shopping is in full swing. With that being said, you might have seen people on social media talking about the ‘4 Gift Rule‘ and it may have peaked your interest. While the 4 Gift Rule isn’t for everyone, it truly is...
RELATIONSHIPS
Lockhaven Express

Enhancing browse: A better way to feed deer

This article covers the importance of woody browse to deer and describes how to increase the amount of browse woodlands provide. It is understandable to feel the need to feed deer in winter, but deer biologists discourage it for numerous reasons. Decades of research have shown that supplemental feeding leads to increased risk of disease, long-term habitat destruction, habituation to humans, alteration of other deer behavioral patterns, and a decline in the value of deer-related recreation (Please Don’t Feed the Deer, PA Game Commission 2012). With chronic wasting disease now prevalent in the state, the increased risk of disease transmission from feeding in a concentrated area is one of the most significant reasons not to feed.
ANIMALS
95.3 The Bear

Don’t Buy These Items At Walmart

Here are the top 5 items consumer watchdogs suggest we NOT buy at Walmart. The reasons not to buy vary from price to quality. It's not the taste that’s the problem. It’s the price. Walmart sells peanut butter at a higher price than other stores. The difference isn't huge but will add up over a period of time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
chesapeakefamily.com

Holiday Character Night at Annmarie Garden In Lights: Holiday Countdown Day 24

Join us for a socially-distanced evening tonight, Dec. 19, featuring a festive selection of Holiday Characters. From elves to princesses to superheroes, they will be greetings guests from various locations around the garden. Keep a lookout for them! Guests will be able to take a family photo with characters in the background. It’s a safe way to “visit” with some special people!
FESTIVAL

Comments / 0

Community Policy