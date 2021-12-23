Tesla Holiday Supercharging: free during off-peak hours

Apple is offering a two-hour same-day delivery service this Christmas for those shopping for last-minute gifts. Those with a bigger budget can opt for the iPhone 13 Pro priced from $999 USD, or the 24-inch iMac from $1,299 USD. The former is available in “Sierra Blue”, “Silver”, “Gold” and “Graphite,” while the latter comes in seven colors such as “Pink” and “Orange.” Apple also provides equipment for film enthusiasts, such as tripods and vlogging kits. More affordable options for those on a budget include the AirTag and HomePod Mini, featuring “Space Gray”, “Blue”, “Yellow”, “Orange” and “White” colorways.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO