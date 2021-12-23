ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Tesla Holiday Supercharging: free during off-peak hours

moneytalksnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvoid the rush this holiday season and charge for free during off‑peak hours at...

www.moneytalksnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

Apple Offers 2-Hour Same Day Delivery Service for Free This Holiday Season

Apple is offering a two-hour same-day delivery service this Christmas for those shopping for last-minute gifts. Those with a bigger budget can opt for the iPhone 13 Pro priced from $999 USD, or the 24-inch iMac from $1,299 USD. The former is available in “Sierra Blue”, “Silver”, “Gold” and “Graphite,” while the latter comes in seven colors such as “Pink” and “Orange.” Apple also provides equipment for film enthusiasts, such as tripods and vlogging kits. More affordable options for those on a budget include the AirTag and HomePod Mini, featuring “Space Gray”, “Blue”, “Yellow”, “Orange” and “White” colorways.
ELECTRONICS
MotorBiscuit

Can the Ford Mustang Mach-E Actually Use a Tesla Supercharger?

Can the Ford Mustang Mach-E electric crossover use a Tesla Supercharger station to recharge its battery? Recently, a user uploaded a video of a Mach-E owner to YouTube with their crossover plugged into one. Tesla announced it would create universal chargers for any brand’s use. Why does it look like the Tesla Model Y’s rival Mustang Mach-E is using its Supercharger?
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superchargers#Vehicles
Orlando Sentinel

Amid omicron surge, Barnett Park sees 2-hour wait for COVID-19 tests during holiday week

Barnett Park, Orange County’s free drive-through COVID-19 testing site, opened at 9 a.m. for testing this morning with a two-hour line. “We have the supplies; we have the staff in place,” said county spokesperson Despina McLaughlin. “It takes time to get people through.” Testing demands have spiked with holidays approaching and the new threat of the omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 virus. Gates ...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
2 On Your Side

Gov. Hochul suspends Construction-related lane closures during peak holiday travel

NEW YORK — Traveling during the holidays is stressful enough. To help ease that stress, all non-essential lane closures have been suspended during peak holiday travel times. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday that land closures for road and bridge construction will be suspended beginning Thursday at 6 a.m. through Monday, Dec. 27 at 6 a.m. Non-essential lane closures will also be halted Thursday, Dec. 30 at 6 a.m. through January 3 at 6 a.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
LIFESTYLE
Woman's World

Need Some Extra Holiday Cash? This 10-Cent Coin Could Earn You $3,300

Could you use a little extra spending money this holiday season? You might want to take a closer look at what’s already in your purse or wallet! Many of us are unwittingly holding onto valuable coins — and if you happen to come across one called a Capped Bust Dime, you could be adding thousands of dollars to your bank account in no time!
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Restaurant owner has suffered THOUSANDS of cancellations after originally being fully booked on Christmas Eve and is down to just a 'handful' of bookings in what should be busiest week of the year

A restaurant owner who has seen thousands of customers cancel their Christmas Eve bookings has said she has been left with a 'handful' of reservations on what should be her businesses' busiest week of the year. Natalie Isaac runs restaurant chain Bar 44 with her two brothers in Bristol, and...
RESTAURANTS
Kiplinger

15 Best Things to Buy at Dollar Stores (Including Dollar Tree) for the Holidays

The big meltdown over dollar stores exploded at just the wrong time: right at the cusp of the holiday shopping season. That’s when Dollar Tree, the dominant player in the one-buck market, announced prices were being raised by 25% after 35 years of not going above the $1 mark. The company confirmed the majority of items at Dollar Tree stores will cost $1.25. Did you need more evidence of inflation?
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy