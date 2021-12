I have had this theory for a long time and it's time to let it out of the box. In 1978 The Sex Pistols were booked through the American south. It was thought that sending the band through the bible belt would make for some great press. What manager Malcolm McLaren didn't know was that along with those headlines from the people who didn't want it around, would be people that were so relieved to escape the pressure cooker of being kept down by religious and conservative groups that they would seriously embrace hard music.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO