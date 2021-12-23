ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Infoblox Extends Market Lead with Workplace Modernization Updates to NIOS, the Industry's Leading Solution for Core Network Services

By Infoblox Inc.
The Press
The Press
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infoblox Inc., the leader in cloud-first DNS management and security, announces Network Identity Operating System (NIOS) 8.6.1. This release gives customers more features for customizing the hybrid workplace with cloud integrations for Ansible, Azure Stack support, Red Hat OpenShift, and VMware vRealize Orchestrator....

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Freshworks helps Africa’s leading media company MultiChoice deliver a modern employee and customer experience

Freshdesk helped increase satisfaction scores across 20 million Multichoice subscribers; while Freshservice streamlined internal employee IT support tickets. Freshworks Inc., a leading software company empowering businesses to delight their customers and employees, announced that African broadcasting and pay television company, MultiChoice Group (JO: MCGJ ) (MultiChoice), uses Freshservice® and Freshdesk® to create faster omnichannel customer support across IT and support teams for South African MultiChoice subscribers.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

VIQ Solutions Closes on Auscript Acquisition – Leading Court Recording and Transcription Services Company in Australia Represent an Expected Annual Revenue of $12 million

VIQ Solutions Inc. , a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services, announced the closing of the asset acquisition of Auscript Australasia Pty Ltd a leading supplier of secure court recording and transcription services for courts and law firms throughout Australia. All figures are in US dollars.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

First Insight Industry-Leading Platform Capabilities for Marketing and Segmentation

First Insight, Inc., world leader in Next-Gen Experience Management (XM) that is transforming how companies make better decisions leading to a sustainable future, today announced important advancements to the platform’s segmentation and marketing capabilities, bringing significant additional value to Consumer Insights, Marketing, Merchandising, and Sales teams. Users can now create target customer segments based on a variety of criteria and leverage these segments for more accurate marketing to customers, driving expanded revenue opportunities.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Industry-Leading Global Nephrology Solutions Boosts Team Amid Accelerated Growth

Adds five healthcare executives to dynamic leadership team. Continuing its rapid growth trajectory, Global Nephrology Solutions (GNS) has added five richly-experienced executives to their leadership team. GNS is a physician-led, technology-enabled kidney care platform laser-focused on improving patient outcomes. By nearly doubling its current leadership, GNS is poised to meet escalating market demands efficiently and effectively.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure Security#Network Administrators#Solution#Nios#Infoblox Inc#Dns#Vp Of Product Management#The Texas Rangers#Globe Life Field
The Press

Symmetry Systems Taps Industry-Leading Go-to-Market Strategists to Accelerate Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Symmetry Systems, the industry's first multi-cloud hybrid data security provider, today announced the appointment of three proven go-to-market practitioners to its leadership team to accelerate growth. Joining the ranks alongside Symmetry Systems' cutting-edge engineering team and security scientists is Bryta Schulz as Chief Marketing Officer, Martijn Loderus as Vice President of Solution Engineering & Delivery, and Rick Tacelli as Vice President of Worldwide Sales.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Himax Industry-Leading Automotive Local Dimming TCON Solution Universally Adopted On Novel Automotive Display

Demonstrations will be available at CES 2022, January 5-8 in Las Vegas. Himax Technologies, Inc., a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, announced its universally adopted industry-leading timing controller (“TCON”), HX8880-D/E Series, will be showcased with various global dominant panel makers, Tier-1 suppliers, and major automotive partners at CES 2022 from January 5 to January 8 in Las Vegas. Himax HX8880-D/E Series features the state-of-the-art local dimming function that can support ultra-high resolution and high contrast panels for automotive applications. Himax HX8880-D has already entered production in numbers of premium car models. The next generation HX8880-E is set to enter full scale production by mid-2022.
TECHNOLOGY
wealthmanagement.com

Q&A: Advisory Services Network's Tom Prescott on the Market for Smaller Advisors

While the big aggregators in the wealth management space have made headlines this year acquiring ever-larger advisory practices, Advisory Services Network has grown quietly, adding some $1 billion in assets and growing its advisor headcount by 16% over 2020. The firm, which offers a service and support platform to RIAs, now has nearly 200 advisors and 118 offices around the country.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Commercial Printing Solution Market 2022, Impact Analysis OMICRON virus by Corporate Analysis, Landscape and Leading 20 Countries

“Global Commercial Printing Solution Market 2022” by implementing a graceful analysis procedure to gather key knowledge of this market. The study on the Commercial Printing Solution market provides a complete report on changing market trends. It offers market size and share of each separate segment in the market. Many companies are involved in this market. Top players are completely outlined in this report. The Commercial Printing Solution report also sheds light on the evaluation of growth opportunities, challenges, market threats and constraining factors of the market. This report will help you to know each and every fact of the Global Commercial Printing Solution Market without a need to refer to any other research report or a data source. It studies regional as well as global market and emerging segments, and market dynamics also. Moreover, it offers insight into the competitive landscape, market driving factors, industrial environment, and the latest and upcoming technological advancements to determine the overall scenario of the industry and move forward to form lucrative business strategies effortlessly.
MARKETS
pymnts

FTC Moves Forward With Amazon Web Services Investigation

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is moving forward with an investigation into Amazon Web Services (AWS), the Amazon cloud computing business, over competition issues, Bloomberg reported. FTC officials have been getting information from various companies about the issues with AWS, according to the report. The probe began under the...
BUSINESS
The Press

Stratolaunch's Roc carrier aircraft ready for takeoff before its second test flight. (PRNewsfoto/Stratolaunch)

Stratolaunch Announces Study Contract with Missile Defense Agency. MOJAVE, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratolaunch, LLC is pleased to announce a feasibility study contract with the Missile Defense Agency (MDA). The company plans to examine and assess the applicability of a re-usable hypersonic testbed system for Missile Defense Systems (MDS) applications.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
30K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy