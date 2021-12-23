ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

At Least Two Dead In Northern Minnesota Fire

By Kim David
 3 days ago
Bemidji, MN (KROC AM News) - A tragedy is unfolding in northern Minnesota. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office...

Man Killed X-Mas Eve When Vehicle Fell Thru Ice on Lake Bemidji

Bemidji, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in northern Minnesota are reporting a Christmas Eve tragedy that occurred in the Mississippi River near Bemidji State University. The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office says deputies, Bemidji Police, and Bemidji firefighters responded around 5:30 Friday evening to a report of a vehicle that had gone through the ice on Lake Bemidji. When they arrived, they found a woman who had managed to escape from the vehicle and get out of the water. A Bemidji firefighter wearing special cold water rescue gear then pulled a man out of the vehicle with assistance from deputies at the scene.
BEMIDJI, MN
Kasson Teen Hurt in Crash

Berne, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Kasson teenager ended up in the hospital following a rollover crash Sunday morning. The State Patrol says 19-year-old Katie Huemoeller was driving an SUV that struck a guardrail and then rolled just before 11:30 AM. She was driving north on Highway 57 when the crash occurred at the intersection with Dodge County Road 24, just north of the site where the Berne Wood-Fired Pizza and Concert Series is held.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Elderly Man Killed When Struck by Wright County Squad Car

St. Michael, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a law enforcement vehicle in a far northwestern Twin Cities suburb Minnesota. The preliminary report on the fatal incident indicates Wright County Deputy Dustin Hatzenbeller was responding to a medical emergency at a residence in St. Michael Thursday evening around 7:20 PM when his squad car struck a pedestrian standing in the driveway.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
Deadly Crash in East-Central Minnesota

Harris, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in east-central Minnesota have identified the victim of a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. The Chisago County Sheriff's Office says 57-year-old Brenda Hanson of Harris was a passenger in one of the two vehicles that collided on a rural road just west of Harris around 4 PM. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
MINNESOTA STATE
Public Safety
200+ Salad Kits Recalled in Minnesota Due to Major Illness and Deaths

If you are rushing off to the grocery store and frustrated that there aren't any salad kits available, it's not because of a shortage. It's because of a huge investigation by the CDC due to several people reporting sickness after eating packaged salads that were sold throughout the country, including in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. One of the outbreaks is linked to the brand Fresh Express and the other is linked to Dole. So far, a total of 22 people have been hospitalized, and unfortunately, three people have died.
MINNESOTA STATE
Two of Minnesota’s Coziest Towns are in Southeast Minnesota

Wintertime is a time that we all want to feel cozy in Minnesota. There are all sorts of ways to stay warm and cozy but there are whole towns around Minnesota, including in southeast Minnesota, that are considered to be the coziest in the state. There are two on this list of nine, made by Only in Your State, that are right here in southeast Minnesota. There are also two that are close to southeast Minnesota that are in the top nine.
MINNESOTA STATE
Somber Christmas Eve Event To Be Held In Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A somber annual ceremony is scheduled to be held in Rochester Friday. The Rochester Fire Department will hold the event at 8:45 a.m.at the Silver Lake Firefighters Memorial to remember two firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice on Christmas Eve, 1953. Ambrose Riley and...
ROCHESTER, MN
Winona Man Sentence For Shooting Rochester Man

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Winona man has been ordered to prison for his involvement in a shooting in Rochester last year. Dashaun Pittman, who will work his 24th birthday tomorrow behind bars, was sentenced today to five years in prison for his conviction on a felony charge for illegal possession of a firearm or ammunition. He entered into a plea agreement in August that resulted in the dismissal of a second-degree assault charge.
ROCHESTER, MN
Moorhead Police Release Names of 7 People Found Dead in Home

Moorhead, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears investigators will have to wait for the results of toxicology screenings to learn what killed seven people inside a home in Moorhead. A family member conducting a welfare check discovered the bodies of four adults and three children inside a residence Saturday evening. Moorhead Police say the preliminary autopsies performed on the remains ruled out any obvious trauma as the cause of death. Blood samples from the victims have been submitted to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office lab for testing in hopes of determining the cause of the deaths.
MOORHEAD, MN
