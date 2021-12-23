Christmas Eve TV Marathons: ‘A Christmas Story,’ ‘Indiana Jones’ & ‘White Christmas’

If he were alive today, Charles Dickens would be almost guaranteed to be a fan of the Muppets. This might seem like an odd assumption to make about 19th century author who wrote such influential works as “Oliver Twist” and “A Tale of Two Cities,” but Dickens also wrote on numerous occasions about his enjoyment of the contemporary puppet show Punch and Judy on several occasions, according to Herb Moskovitz of the Dickens Fellowship, the international authority on all things Dickens since it was founded in 1902. So it seems appropriate that the definitive adaptation of his most famous story, “A Christmas Carol,” would be one acted out almost entirely by contemporary puppet performers, the Muppets. Although there have been many versions of “A Christmas Carol” produced since it was written in 1843, none have captured the magic of it quite as well as “The Muppet Christmas Carol.”

