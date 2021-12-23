ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

At Least Two Dead In Northern Minnesota Fire

By Kim David
106.9 KROC
106.9 KROC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bemidji, MN (KROC AM News) - A tragedy is unfolding in northern Minnesota. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office...

kroc.com

Comments / 0

Related
106.9 KROC

Man Killed X-Mas Eve When Vehicle Fell Thru Ice on Lake Bemidji

Bemidji, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in northern Minnesota are reporting a Christmas Eve tragedy that occurred in the Mississippi River near Bemidji State University. The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office says deputies, Bemidji Police, and Bemidji firefighters responded around 5:30 Friday evening to a report of a vehicle that had gone through the ice on Lake Bemidji. When they arrived, they found a woman who had managed to escape from the vehicle and get out of the water. A Bemidji firefighter wearing special cold water rescue gear then pulled a man out of the vehicle with assistance from deputies at the scene.
BEMIDJI, MN
106.9 KROC

Kasson Teen Hurt in Crash

Berne, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Kasson teenager ended up in the hospital following a rollover crash Sunday morning. The State Patrol says 19-year-old Katie Huemoeller was driving an SUV that struck a guardrail and then rolled just before 11:30 AM. She was driving north on Highway 57 when the crash occurred at the intersection with Dodge County Road 24, just north of the site where the Berne Wood-Fired Pizza and Concert Series is held.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
106.9 KROC

Elderly Man Killed When Struck by Wright County Squad Car

St. Michael, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a law enforcement vehicle in a far northwestern Twin Cities suburb Minnesota. The preliminary report on the fatal incident indicates Wright County Deputy Dustin Hatzenbeller was responding to a medical emergency at a residence in St. Michael Thursday evening around 7:20 PM when his squad car struck a pedestrian standing in the driveway.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
106.9 KROC

Deadly Crash in East-Central Minnesota

Harris, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in east-central Minnesota have identified the victim of a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. The Chisago County Sheriff's Office says 57-year-old Brenda Hanson of Harris was a passenger in one of the two vehicles that collided on a rural road just west of Harris around 4 PM. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beltrami County, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Beltrami County, MN
City
Beltrami, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Bemidji, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Bemidji, MN
Crime & Safety
106.9 KROC

ATV Collides With Ambulance In Southern Minnesota

Minnesota Lake, MN (KROC AM News) - The driver of an ATV was taken to the hospital by ambulance after being involved in a traffic crash in southern Minnesota Thursday. The State Patrol says he collided with an ambulance. The crash happened around 5:30 pm in Minnesota Lake. The State...
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Carbon Monoxide Listed As Killer Of Minnesota Family

Moorhead, MN (KROC AM News) - The suspicions of many in the Moorhead, Minnesota community were correct. The Moorhead Police Dept. Wednesday released more information about the seven family members who were found dead in their home last Saturday. The MPD says results of blood tests “listed a lethal level...
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Albert Lea Man Charged With Setting Woman On Fire

Albert Lea, MN (KROC AM News) - An Albert Lea man is accused of setting a woman on fire, leaving her with serious burns. And the house where the incident happened was apparently destroyed. Albert Lea police officers and firefighters were called to a house fire Wednesday morning and found...
ALBERT LEA, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
106.9 KROC

Man Killed by Austin Police After More Than 24-Hour Standoff

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a fatal officer-involved shooting in Austin last night. A news release from Austin Police Chief David McKichan says the deadly shooting occurred during a confrontation at a Kwik Trip convenience store shortly after 9:30 PM following a more than 24-hour long standoff at a nearby apartment complex. McKichan says the man was armed with a knife, and at one point, one of the officers fired their gun and shot the man. Despite efforts to render medical assistance, the man died at the scene.
AUSTIN, MN
106.9 KROC

Three-Vehicle Crash North Of Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - One person was hurt in a three-vehicle crash north of Rochester Tuesday. The accident happened at the intersection of Highway 63 and Highway 247 around 6:00 am. The State Patrol says a pickup truck was driving west on Highway 247 when it collided with...
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
106.9 KROC

Winona Man Sentence For Shooting Rochester Man

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Winona man has been ordered to prison for his involvement in a shooting in Rochester last year. Dashaun Pittman, who will work his 24th birthday tomorrow behind bars, was sentenced today to five years in prison for his conviction on a felony charge for illegal possession of a firearm or ammunition. He entered into a plea agreement in August that resulted in the dismissal of a second-degree assault charge.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Somber Christmas Eve Event To Be Held In Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A somber annual ceremony is scheduled to be held in Rochester Friday. The Rochester Fire Department will hold the event at 8:45 a.m.at the Silver Lake Firefighters Memorial to remember two firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice on Christmas Eve, 1953. Ambrose Riley and...
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Two of Minnesota’s Coziest Towns are in Southeast Minnesota

Wintertime is a time that we all want to feel cozy in Minnesota. There are all sorts of ways to stay warm and cozy but there are whole towns around Minnesota, including in southeast Minnesota, that are considered to be the coziest in the state. There are two on this list of nine, made by Only in Your State, that are right here in southeast Minnesota. There are also two that are close to southeast Minnesota that are in the top nine.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Possible Slick Roads In Parts Of Southeast Minnesota

La Crosse, WI (KROC AM News ) - Be careful when heading out Thursday morning. The National Weather Service is advising motorists in Olmsted, Wabasha, Winona Counties to be prepared for slippery conditions. The Weather Service says a band of light freezing rain is expected to move across the area....
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Moorhead Police Release Names of 7 People Found Dead in Home

Moorhead, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears investigators will have to wait for the results of toxicology screenings to learn what killed seven people inside a home in Moorhead. A family member conducting a welfare check discovered the bodies of four adults and three children inside a residence Saturday evening. Moorhead Police say the preliminary autopsies performed on the remains ruled out any obvious trauma as the cause of death. Blood samples from the victims have been submitted to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office lab for testing in hopes of determining the cause of the deaths.
MOORHEAD, MN
106.9 KROC

Four More Tornadoes Confirmed in Southeastern Minnesota

La Crosse, MN (KROC-AM News) - Prior to last Wednesday, there had never been a tornado in Minnesota's recorded history during the month of December. As of today, the National Weather Service has confirmed 13 tornadoes from the historic Derecho storm that raced across the state Wednesday evening. Four tornadoes...
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Rochester Woman Sentenced For Arson and Vehicle Theft

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester woman has been sentenced to five years supervised probation for an arson conviction. 36-year-old Angela Spears entered a guilty plea to a second-degree arson charge in October. She also pleaded guilty to a felony vehicle theft charge, which also resulted in a sentence of five years on probation to be served concurrently with the sentence in the arson case.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

106.9 KROC

Rochester, MN
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kroc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy