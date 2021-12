Hello, Coloradoan subscribers. This is reporter Erin Udell. If you’re in need of a little holiday cheer, look no farther than 432 West St. For three decades, the small west Old Town ranch-style home has been wowing Fort Collins with its ever-evolving display of handmade wooden Christmas decorations. And after driving past it each year — and including it on the Coloradoan’s annual holiday lights list — I finally plucked up the courage to get the story behind the display this holiday season.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 11 DAYS AGO