Raiders, Broncos Thursday injury report: LB Denzel Perryman returns to practice

By Levi Damien
 3 days ago
Potentially big news today. The Raiders got their Pro Bowl linebacker back at practice which means he could potentially return to the field Sunday against the Broncos.

Perryman has missed the past two games since injuring his ankle against Washington in week 13.

He’s been such a tackling machine for the Raiders this season, even missing the past ten quarters of football, he still leads the NFL in solo tackles (78) and is fifth in combined tackles (133). Only one other Raiders player has tackles in the triple digits — Johnathan Abram (116).

Also returning to practice for the Raiders was RB Josh Jacobs (illness) and WR Zay Jones (toe).

Still missing are TE Darren Waller (knee/back) and DT Johnathan Hankins (back). Safety Johnathan Abram was placed on injured reserve.

Newly missing is right tackle Brandon Parker who suffered a knee injury.

The Broncos got all but two players who were missing from practice back. QB Teddy Bridgewater has been ruled OUT for the game. Drew Lock will start in his place. Linebacker Kenny Young was also still missing.

#Broncos#Raiders#American Football#Pro Bowl#Wr
