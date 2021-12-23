ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders send two more to reserve/COVID-19 list bringing total to four in four days

By Levi Damien
 3 days ago
If the Raiders had played the Browns last Saturday they would have done so with zero players on their reserve/COVID-19 list. They now have four players on the list since Monday.

The latest players to land on the reserve/COVID-19 list are safety Roderic Teamer and guard Jermaine Eluemunor. They join cornerbacks Nate Hobbs and Brandon Facyson who were placed on the list Monday and Wednesday respectively.

The Browns at one point had as many as 21 players on their reserve/COVID-19 list — 17 of whom were still on the list come Monday’s game including starting QB Baker Mayfield and backup QB Case Keenum.

Their ordeal now stand as a reminder of just how quickly COVID can spread throughout a team. And considering the Browns have since had one additional player — G JC Tretter — test positive for COVID, it can make you worry for the Raiders prognosis having just faced them.

The Raiders are already averaging a new reserve/COVID-19 list addition per day this week and the game is still three days away.

