California police have concluded that a man died by suicide using a homemade guillotine after a human skull was found in the bushes at a home in Santa Rosa, north of San Francisco. The head of Robert Enger was found in March. He had reportedly built the guillotine using a large metal spike instead of a sharp blade, according to the Santa Rosa Press Democrat. According to police, Mr Enger was beheaded after his death by a man who law enforcement alleged moved into the home. The local paper reported that Robert Melvin Ross III pleaded no contest to...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 20 DAYS AGO