"Rolling Stone's" Best 25 Country and Americana Albums of the Year

2021 was a weirdly liminal year for music. Most of the best pop projects this year were retro-skewing triumphs of craft (30, An Evening With Silk Sonic, Solar Power, Lana Del Rey’s two albums) rather than anything that felt like the future. The left-field New York scene that’s producing much of the best hip hop is plateauing. Mainstream rock is still in the slow process of being rehabilitated by former rappers digging around in their middle-school pop-punk CD collections. With Bandcamp Fridays becoming less of a big deal, we aren’t seeing quite so many of the delightful low-stakes Bandcamp releases we got so many in 2020. There weren’t even that many consensus albums, which made year-end season a lot less predictable than last year’s RTJ4/Fetch the Bolt Cutters doldrums. [See Daniel’s 2020 picks here. See music writer John-Paul Shiver’s 10 top records of 2021 here.]

MUSIC ・ 19 HOURS AGO