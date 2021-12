LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. It turns out that, despite what Anglo-America tends to believe, rioting and looting aren’t things that happen exclusively during Black Lives Matter protests. Of course, we already knew that after the angry whites rebellion at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, not to mention the unrest of the unseasoned that often happens after sporting events. But America far too often associates riots and specifically looting with Black people and Black neighborhoods.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO