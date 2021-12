CHICAGO (CBS) – A Christmas Eve miracle for a little boy who just got out of the hospital, weeks after surviving a house fire on Chicago’s Southwest Side. CBS 2’s steven graves met with him and his family. His family will not be spending Christmas at their old home. It’s still boarded up after the fires. But all that matters is being surrounded by love and it’s happening earlier than expected for this boy. After weeks in the hospital, Brayden Findlay leaving – giving a wave with a bandaged hand. The only sign of injury as it took no time to get back to...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO